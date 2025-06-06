Relatives of lost N.S. fishers say lives at risk without mandatory vessel stability checks

Lori Cogswell-Phillips crouches alongside a monument on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 in Delap's Cove, N.S. remembering her son Aaron Phillips and other members of the crew of the Chief William Saulis. She and a group of friends installed it near the site of where the boat sank on Dec. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lori Cogswell-Phillips **MANDATORY CREDIT**