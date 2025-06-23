ADVERTISEMENT

Nova Scotia

New child-care centre with 104 spaces coming to St. Francis Xavier University

By Andrea Jerrett

Published

L-R: Andy Hakin, President and Vice-Chancellor of StFX; Michelle Thompson, Minister of Health and Wellness and MLA for Antigonish; and Brendan Maguire, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development, hold a rendering of the new child-care centre. (Province of Nova Scotia)