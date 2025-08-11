Nova Scotia

Man, 21, killed in motorcycle crash on the Cabot Trail

By Andrea Jerrett

Published

A portion of the Cabot Trail winds through the Cape Breton Highlands National Park (Parks Canada)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.