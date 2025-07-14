In Lunenburg, N.S., boatbuilders carve out niche markets in challenging times

Shipwrights work at the Big Boat Shed where traditional wooden boats are built on the historic waterfront of Lunenburg, N.S., on Monday, July 7, 2025. Located on the Smith and Rhuland boatyard which opened in 1900, the workshop was the main boatbuilding facility where more than 270 boats were built — including the Bluenose II. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese