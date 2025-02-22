ADVERTISEMENT

New Brunswick

World Pond Hockey Championships back on solid ice in Plaster Rock, N.B.

By Nick Moore

Published

One player is pictured challenging another for the puck at the World Pond Hockey Championships in Plaster Rock, N.B. on Feb. 22, 2025.
