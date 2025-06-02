ADVERTISEMENT

New Brunswick

Anglophone East School District marks third annual Indigenous Grad Celebration

By Alana Pickrell

Published

Twenty-four students from the Anglophone East School District walked the stage for the third annual Indigenous Grad Celebration on June 2, 2025. (CTV Atlantic / Alana Pickrell)
