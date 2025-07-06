ADVERTISEMENT

Atlantic

Two ride-sharing services arrive in Fredericton with plans to expand

By Laura Brown

Published

Ride-sharing services hit road in N.B. Ride-sharing service Uride is operational in Fredericton and it’s looking to expand to other New Brunswick cities.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.