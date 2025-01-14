ADVERTISEMENT

The Scene

N.S. filmmaker captures war in Ukraine with new documentary

By Sean Mott and Katie Kelly

Published

Documentary explores war in Ukraine Nova Scotia filmmaker Joshua Saunders’ new documentary looks at the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.