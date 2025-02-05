ADVERTISEMENT

N.S. ‘beer robots’ company hoping to get into North American pro sporting venues

By Callum Smith

Corey Yantha (right), founder and CEO of Dispension Inc. and Jasper Goodwin, VP of business development, are pictured.
Corey Yantha (right), founder and CEO of Dispension Inc. and Jasper Goodwin, VP of business development, stand in front of two of their beer vending machines at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax on Jan. 24, 2025. (Source: Callum Smith/CTV News Atlantic)