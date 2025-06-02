ADVERTISEMENT

Atlantic

Historic Grand Banks schooner’s future being assessed at Lunenburg, N.S., shipyard

By The Canadian Press

Published

The schooner Theresa E. Connor, a floating exhibit at Nova Scotia’s Fisheries Museum of the Atlantic in Lunenburg, is shown in this handout image while being moved to the Lunenburg Shipyard in February 2025. The vessel is being assessed to see what it will cost to safely return her to the water. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Lunenburg Shipyard *MANDATORY CREDIT*