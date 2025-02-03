ADVERTISEMENT

Atlantic

Daughter of Carly Simon ready to 'see the total eclipse of the sun' in Maritimes

By Katie Kelly and Sean Mott

Published

Carly Simon’s daughter aims to see N.B. eclipse CTV’s Katie Kelly talks with singer Carly Simon and her daughter about the upcoming solar eclipse.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.