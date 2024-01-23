These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Canada will reduce the number of new international student permits, the federal government announces it will not appeal a court ruling affecting "lost Canadians" and acclaimed Canadian director Norman Jewison is dead at 97. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Study permit cuts: Canada will reduce the number of new international student permits by 35 per cent next year as part of a temporary two-year cap on foreign enrolment.

2. 'Lost Canadians': The federal government has announced it won't be challenging a court ruling that struck down a portion of the Citizenship Act which blocked children born abroad to Canadian parents from obtaining Canadian citizenship beyond the first generation.

3. Strategic voting: Most Canadians who plan on voting for the Liberal party are more motivated to stop the Conservatives from winning the election rather than endorsing the party's vision and leader, according to a new poll released on Monday.

4. Israel-Hamas war: Twenty-one soldiers were killed in the Gaza Strip in the deadliest attack on Israel's forces since the Oct. 7 Hamas raid that triggered the war, the military said Tuesday.

5. Norman Jewison dead at 97: The acclaimed and versatile Canadian-born director whose Hollywood films ranged from Doris Day comedies and "Moonstruck" to social dramas such as the Oscar-winning "In the Heat of the Night," has died.

One more thing…

New artifacts and images emerge from latest Franklin expedition dives in Nunavut

Parks Canada underwater archaeologist Marc-André Bernier carefully excavates a seamen's chest in the forecastle (crew living quarters) on the lower deck of HMS Erebus, September 17, 2023. (Brett Seymour/Parks Canada)