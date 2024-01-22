These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Sarah, the Duchess of York, is diagnosed with skin cancer, Ron DeSantis suspends his Republican presidential campaign and TD Bank customers might be entitled to part of a class-action lawsuit settlement. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Cancer diagnosis: Sarah, the Duchess of York, has been diagnosed with a malignant skin cancer that was discovered during her treatment for breast cancer, a spokesperson said.

2. TD class-action: TD Bank customers might be entitled to part of a $15.9 million settlement due to a recent class-action lawsuit related to non-sufficient funds fees.

3. DeSantis drops out: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended his Republican presidential campaign on Sunday, ending his 2024 White House bid just before the New Hampshire primary while endorsing his bitter rival Donald Trump.

4. Confidence agreement: What's left to accomplish under the Liberal-NDP pact keeping Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in power?

5. Adam Harrison: One of three sons of reality TV show "Pawn Stars" celebrity Richard "Rick" Harrison has died in Las Vegas. He was 39.

One more thing…

Foiled by soil: A failed vandal in Trenton, Ont. is caught on camera receiving instant karma

A group of would-be vandals were caught on camera in Trenton, Ont. (Courtesy: Raul DeBorja)