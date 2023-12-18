These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

The UN Security Council delays a vote on a resolution calling for a halt to hostilities in Gaza, thousands lose power after a storm hits the East Coast and Canadians share their thoughts on the future of the middle class. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Israel-Hamas war: The UN Security Council is expected to vote on a temporarily delayed Arab-sponsored resolution calling for a halt to hostilities in Gaza to allow for urgently needed aid deliveries.

2. East Coast storm: Thousands of people are without power after high winds and heavy rain impacted much of the Maritimes on Monday.

3. Terror charges: An Ottawa youth facing terrorism charges for an alleged plot against the Jewish community is now also accused of having explosives in his possession.

4. N.L. murder: Marina Goodyear came face to face with her father, Dean Penney, Monday in a Corner Brook, N.L., courtroom for the first time since he was accused of killing her mother.

5. Middle class: Fewer than 31 per cent of Canadians are optimistic about the future of Canada's middle class, according to a nationwide survey.

One more thing…

Marvel, Disney drop actor Jonathan Majors after he's convicted of assaulting his former girlfriend

Jonathan Majors, left, enters a courtroom at the Manhattan criminal courts in New York, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. The actor is accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend as the two struggled over a phone in the back seat of a chauffeured car. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)