These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

1. Israel-Hamas war: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said news coming out of Gaza on Tuesday was "horrific and absolutely unacceptable" after hundreds were killed in a blast at a Gaza City hospital.

2. Short-term rentals crackdown: The Canadian government is looking at how to help provinces return short-term rentals to the long-term rental market and increase housing stock across the county.

3. COVID-19: COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise across Canada as a wave of autumn infections sweeps the population, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

4. Up in smoke: Five years after legalization, the number of Canadians using recreational cannabis keeps getting higher while the sector shows signs of burning out.

5. X marks the cost: Elon Musk's social media platform X has begun charging a US$1 fee to new users in the Philippines and New Zealand, in a test designed to cut down on the spam and fake accounts.

One more thing…

Alberta school trustee claimed 'the Holy Spirit' told her to post Pride flag, Nazis swastika meme

Red Deer school trustee Monique LaGrange and an anti-LGBTQ2S+ post she made on social media. (LaGrange photo source: Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools)