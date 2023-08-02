These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

A former sniper speaks out about a COVID-19 policy since found "unconstitutional," the NDP leader confronts a "homophobic" heckler and a look at what India's rice export ban means for Canadians.

Here's what you need to know to start your day:

1. Alleged intimidation: A non-binding decision on vaccine mandates made by a Canadian military tribunal could result in a flood of new lawsuits against the federal government.

2. Heckler confronted: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was quick to clap back at a drive-by heckler on Tuesday.

3. Bill C-18: Meta says it is officially moving to end news access for Canadians on its Facebook and Instagram platforms.

4. 'Do not panic buy': Here's what India's rice ban means for Canada.

5. Deferring retirement: Statistics Canada has found many workers would delay retirement if given the opportunity to reduce their working hours and alleviate workplace stress.

One more thing…

Man gets 40 years for prison escape bid months before expected release date from 7-year sentence

This photo illustration from Pexels shows bars in a prison cell. (Pexels)