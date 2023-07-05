These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

A Canadian study using phages to treat infections, Jagmeet Singh is 'cautiously optimistic' about a foreign interference inquiry and an EF4 tornado hit Alberta on Canada Day.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Canadian trial: The first Canadian study using phages to treat superbug infections is underway with scientists reporting a preliminary but encouraging early success case.

2. Possible inquiry: NDP Leader Singh remains 'cautiously optimistic' about a public inquiry into foreign interference despite delays in calling one.

3. Canada Day tornado: A tornado that tore a path of destruction in Alberta over the long weekend was given an EF4 rating.

4. Grocery rebate: Canadians eligible for the GST credit are expected to receive a special payment today to help with the rising cost of groceries.

5. Flight PS752: Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden and Ukraine have launched a case against Iran at the United Nations' highest court over the downing in 2020 of a Ukrainian passenger jet.

One more thing…

'She was practically there waiting for us': Canadian cold case from 1975 finally cracked

A 3D facial reconstruction of the 'Nation River Lady,' who was found more than 40 years ago in southeastern Ontario, is pictured. (HANDOUT /OPP)