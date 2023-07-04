First Canadian trial successfully uses phage therapy to stop life-threatening UTI caused by superbug
The first Canadian study using phages to treat superbug infections is underway with scientists reporting a preliminary but encouraging early success case.
"You are considered clinically and biologically cured," said Victoria Marshall as she read a text message from her doctor on the latest test results.
It brought her to tears.
"Well, I can have my life back. It's been really hard."
The 72-year-old retired librarian began suffering from urinary infections when she was 65. It's one of the most common infections in the world affecting about one in four women over their lifetime. Marshall suffered from pain and with a nearly constant burning sensation that had her running to the nearest bathroom.
"There'd be very sharp burning almost all of the time, urgency and occasional dampness," she told CTV News. "I couldn't go out of the house for more than an hour at a time, without knowing where a bathroom was."
But her UTI could not be killed off by any of the half-a-dozen antibiotics prescribed to her.
It was a treatment-resistant e-coli infection, also known as a superbug infection. Even powerful drugs delivered by IV couldn't eliminate the bacteria and caused her side effects like nausea and body pain.
Without an effective way to stop it, the infection travelled up her urinary tract to one of her kidneys which had to be removed. Victoria feared the other would be at risk, too.
"By the end, it was like, well, we've run out of options. There wasn't anything else. It's scary,” she told CTV News.
In May, Marshall became patient number one in the first Canadian study using phages for treatment-resistant UTIs led by Dr. Greg German, an infectious disease physician at St. Joseph's Hospital, part of Unity Health in Toronto.
He had long been intrigued by phages as a potential tool in the fight against the growing spectre of antibiotic-resistant infections.
"(Phages) shoot to kill and they ... have a natural ability to go to the source, make more of itself, and continue to be there while the infection is still there," said Dr. German.
SMART BOMBS
Phages exist everywhere bacteria is found -- in water, soil, and sewage, and they act like viral smart bombs. They target bacteria and inject their DNA to produce more phages until the bacteria explode, expelling billions more phages that search for new targets.
The clinical trial used three strains of phages which were selected because they targeted Marshall's strain of e-coli infection. They were collected and purified in a lab at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, where they are also studying phages for UTIs.
It is a form of personalized medicine, says Dr. German. "They're all targeted against E. coli ... drug-resistant E. coli that we couldn't get rid of any other way. Unless they were on daily IV antibiotics. And that's not a long-term solution," he added.
Phage therapy isn't currently available in Canada, but it was a French Canadian scientist, Felix d'Herelle, who co-discovered it in 1917.
Billions of phages were infused into Marshall's bladder, sponged onto her vaginal area and Marshall even drank some of them, to deliver them into her urinary tract. Compared to weeks of antibiotic therapy, she calls phages her "one-shot treatment."
"I started to feel better within about 48 hours,” said Marshall.
When doctors saw bacteria levels start to rise again shortly after the treatment, they administered a mild antibiotic that had not worked before. Doctors suspect phages may make treatment-resistant bacteria more vulnerable to standard antibiotics.
"I've been feeling like a new woman," said Marshall, whose confirmed tests show that a month later she continues to be infection free. Before phage therapy, Dr. German says they would see a return of Marshall's infection within a matter of days.
From left: Jiten Jain, pharmacy manager at St. Joseph's Health Centre; Victoria Marshall, research patient; and Dr. Greg German, chronic infection clinic physician (Photo supplied by Dr. Greg German)
"We're excited about the progress so far. And we're looking to see how the data comes together and we get information from our collaborators to show that the infection is truly gone," he said, adding that the research is in the early stages.
He presented Marshall's case at a meeting of phage scientist’s Viruses of Microbes meeting underway in Tbilisi, Georgia.
"I'm very excited to see that this is moving forward in Canada, it's high time," said Steffanie Strathdee. She heads the Centre for Innovative Phage Applications and Therapeutics (IPATH) at the University of California at San Diego.
Strathdee, a Canadian scientist, also harnessed the power of phages to save her husband, Tom Patterson, from a nearly fatal superbug infection, documented in her book "The Perfect Predator" and featured in a CTVW5 documentary.
IPATH also connects patients suffering from treatment-resistant infections and their doctors, with scientists collecting phage. The group has already treated dozens of people and is consulting on many international cases including people with respiratory infections and people with hip or knee replacements that have led to hard-to-treat infections.
CANADIANS INTERESTED IN THE THERAPY
Dr. German says he is also getting calls from Canadians with superbug infections, who want to try phage therapy.
While they are available on compassionate grounds in the U.S. and in parts of Europe, Canadian regulators require a formal clinical trial to determine safety. That's why he says his phase one study is so important. He will now test 200 more women with treatment-resistant urinary tract infections in Ontario to start, hoping to have results on phage safety for Health Canada within two years.
"Everything we have seen in our global experience with phage therapy is indicated that it's safe and it's ready to move forward to the next step," said Strathdee.
Marshall, meanwhile, is keeping a diary of her symptoms and any side effects, of which she says there was only temporary fatigue. She is not only sold on phages, even at this early stage, she's also an advocate for women like her who are suffering with no solutions.
"I’d like to tell people not to be afraid of it. It's easy. minimal side effects. Great outcome." she said.
CANADIAN DISCOVERY
Phage therapy may not be available in Canada but it did start here over 100 years ago.
French Canadian scientist Felix d’Herelle co-discovered these micro killers in 1917. Early studies showed they were very good at controlling outbreaks of dysentery and typhoid plague.
But phages were abandoned in favor of antibiotics, which could be mass-produced and were much more profitable. Eventually, D'Herelle moved to the Soviet Union to continue his work. And phages were relegated to the fringes of mainstream medicine.
Over the years, bacteria evolved and now many are resistant to our antibiotic wonder drugs. Patients around the world are developing treatment-resistant infections after joint replacements, organ transplants, and cancer therapy.
A recent report predicts superbugs will claim the lives of almost 400,000 Canadians in the next 30 years.
And the World Health Organization is warning we are entering a post-antibiotic age – where even a simple skin infection can kill.
NOTE:
Although men also contract UTIs, they are far more common among women and other people with vaginas, partly due to a shorter urethra, which makes it easier for bacteria to enter the urinary tract.
You can watch Avis Favaro's report on CTV National News tonight (July 4) at 11 p.m. Avis's documentary 'Super Bug Killers' that aired on CTVW5 can be seen in our video player at the top of this article.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE | First Canadian trial successfully uses phage therapy to stop life-threatening UTI caused by superbug
The first Canadian study using phages to treat superbug infections is underway with scientists reporting a preliminary but encouraging early success case.
Alberta's Canada Day tornado given EF4 rating
A team of experts has classified a tornado that tore a path of destruction near Carstairs, Alta., on Canada Day an EF4.
Multiple heat warnings in place for Ontario, Quebec
A multi-day heat wave is set to begin today in southern Ontario as other areas of the province and Quebec also deal with warm, humid conditions.
Prisons head said process to notify minister of Bernardo transfer was followed: email
Days after Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino shared his outrage on social media over the transfer of notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison, the head of Canada's federal prison system asked the department whether the politician had been told of the move.
Hockey Canada names former Curling Canada exec Katherine Henderson as president, CEO
Hockey Canada is appointing Katherine Henderson as its next president and chief executive officer.
'She was practically there waiting for us': Canadian cold case from 1975 finally cracked
An Ontario cold case from 1975 has finally been cracked thanks to the use of genetic genealogy.
European Space Agency releases first images from 'lightning hunter' satellite instrument
The European Space Agency has released the first photos captured by the Lightning Imager, a satellite instrument that can capture up to 1,000 images of lightning per second.
'Where We Ate' a love letter to 150 iconic Canadian restaurants from pre-Confederation era to present day
From the pre-Confederation era to present day, Gabby Peton’s debut book 'Where We Ate' takes Canadians inside a time machine for a taste of some of the country’s most iconic restaurants over the last century and a half.
WATCH | Riders stranded for hours while hanging upside down on rollercoaster
Video captured several riders stuck on the 'Fireball' rollercoaster for hours in Crandon, Wis., while emergency crews worked to rescue them.
Canada
-
Alberta's Canada Day tornado given EF4 rating
A team of experts has classified a tornado that tore a path of destruction near Carstairs, Alta., on Canada Day an EF4.
-
'She was practically there waiting for us': Canadian cold case from 1975 finally cracked
An Ontario cold case from 1975 has finally been cracked thanks to the use of genetic genealogy.
-
Nearly 2,000 Air Canada flights delayed, cancelled over long weekend
Air Canada delayed or cancelled nearly 2,000 flights over the Canada Day long weekend in what one expert said could be a taste of more troubles ahead for passengers.
-
Multiple heat warnings in place for Ontario, Quebec
A multi-day heat wave is set to begin today in southern Ontario as other areas of the province and Quebec also deal with warm, humid conditions.
-
Dozens rally in support of Vancouver theatre on day 1 of drag summer camp for youth
Workers at a theatre in Vancouver are rallying for support in anticipation of protests planned Tuesday over summer camp programming for children and teens.
-
Indigenous activist uses traditional knowledge in a modern world to inspire climate action
After about 10 years as an Indigenous rights and clean water activist, Autumn Peltier says her job is far from over, with drinking water advisories still in place across various Indigenous communities. But one thing is still giving her hope: the next generation of climate activists.
World
-
Israeli troops begin leaving Jenin camp, hours after Palestinian attacker wounds 8 in Tel Aviv
The Israeli military began withdrawing troops from a militant stronghold in the occupied West Bank late Tuesday, security officials said, winding down an intense two-day operation that killed at least 12 Palestinians, confiscated hundreds of weapons and left a wide swath of damage in its wake.
-
Why is Israel attacking Jenin? The West Bank operation explained
Israel unleashed a major raid on July 3 on Jenin refugee camp, a Palestinian militant stronghold in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, killing at least 10 Palestinians in clashes with gunmen. Here is what you need to know about Jenin.
-
Suspicious powder found at the White House when Biden was gone was cocaine, AP sources say
The White House was briefly evacuated Sunday evening while President Joe Biden was at Camp David after the Secret Service discovered suspicious powder in a common area of the West Wing, and a preliminary test showed the substance was cocaine, two law enforcement officials said Tuesday.
-
Russia says it foiled Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow as Kyiv's counteroffensive grinds on
Russian air defences on Tuesday foiled a Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow that prompted authorities to briefly close one of the city's international airports, officials said, as a western analysis said that Russia has managed to slow Kyiv's recently launched counteroffensive.
-
South Carolina woman dies after alligator attack near golf course lagoon
A South Carolina woman died Tuesday after she was attacked by an alligator while walking her dog near a golf course, authorities said.
-
Riots in France have already cost businesses more than $1 billion
Just weeks after hugely disruptive protests and strikes over pension reforms in France finally died down, businesses in the country are grappling with the fallout from a week of rioting.
Politics
-
External report on ousted AFN chief RoseAnne Archibald found harassment, wrongdoing
An investigation into allegations against former Assembly of First Nations national chief RoseAnne Archibald found the ousted leader was guilty of workplace harassment and created a toxic work environment.
-
Prisons head said process to notify minister of Bernardo transfer was followed: email
Days after Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino shared his outrage on social media over the transfer of notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison, the head of Canada's federal prison system asked the department whether the politician had been told of the move.
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau travelling to Latvia and NATO summit in Lithuania
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will travel to Europe next week for the annual NATO leaders' summit.
Health
-
'A life-saving tool': More people carrying naloxone to help strangers on the street
More people are carrying naloxone kits with them on the streets as drug-poisoning-related fatalities break records every passing year in Canada.
-
Here's how to keep cool and stay safe during a heat wave
Here's a guide on how to keep cool and stay safe during the latest heat wave.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | First Canadian trial successfully uses phage therapy to stop life-threatening UTI caused by superbug
The first Canadian study using phages to treat superbug infections is underway with scientists reporting a preliminary but encouraging early success case.
Sci-Tech
-
The dark side of AI: Here's how the tech can be used for scams, fraud
It can be hard to deny that AI tools such as ChatGPT have plenty of creative and practical uses. But the technology may have just as much potential for harm as it does for progress, writes columnist Christopher Liew. Here are some of the ways AI can be used for scams, fraud, and other malicious activity.
-
Meta looks to target Twitter with a rival app called Threads
Meta is poised to unveil a new app that appears to mimic Twitter -- a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by Elon Musk.
-
Facebook faces legal setback in EU court decision on data privacy and ads
Facebook lost a legal challenge Tuesday at the European Union's top court over a groundbreaking German anti-trust decision that limited the way the company uses data for advertising.
Entertainment
-
Vietnam bans 'Barbie' movie due to an illustration showing China's territorial claim
Vietnam's state media have reported that the government banned distribution of the popular 'Barbie' movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea.
-
Accuser says he told Kevin Spacey after crude advance, 'I don't bat for that team'
A man who met Kevin Spacey in a pub says that at one point when they were alone during a night of heavy drinking with others, the actor kissed his neck twice and grabbed his crotch.
-
Grammys CEO on new AI guidelines: Music that contains AI-created elements is eligible
Last month, the Recording Academy announced a series of changes to the Grammy Awards to better reflect an evolving music industry.
Business
-
Nearly 2,000 Air Canada flights delayed, cancelled over long weekend
Air Canada delayed or cancelled nearly 2,000 flights over the Canada Day long weekend in what one expert said could be a taste of more troubles ahead for passengers.
-
CBRE report says office vacancy rate in Q2 rose to highest level since 1994
A report by commercial real estate firm CBRE says the national office vacancy rate in Canada climbed in the second quarter to its highest level since 1994.
-
Twitter to put TweetDeck behind a paywall
Soon, only verified users will be able to access TweetDeck, the dashboard that allows users to organize and easily monitor the accounts they follow, the platform tweeted Monday. Many businesses and media organizations use the feature to manage and track different feeds.
Lifestyle
-
'I don't scare easy': Sky-diving great-grandmother celebrates 99th birthday in B.C.
At almost 99 years old, Lucy Koenig is still up for an adventure. To celebrate her birthday, the thrill-seeking senior decided to make it memorable by jumping tandem from an airplane with her great-grandson.
-
To fridge or not to fridge? Ketchup company clears the air on how you should store the popular condiment
With just five words, a recent tweet from Kraft Heinz sparked a bit of a debate about how you should store your ketchup.
-
Children who start reading for pleasure early had better academics, mental health as teens: study
Researchers say children who start reading for pleasure early in life could end up with better test scores and mental health outcomes as teenagers.
Sports
-
Hockey Canada names former Curling Canada exec Katherine Henderson as president, CEO
Hockey Canada is appointing Katherine Henderson as its next president and chief executive officer.
-
Canada goalkeeper and captain Borjan out for remainder of Gold Cup
Canada captain Milan Borjan will miss the rest of the CONCACAF Gold Cup with an undisclosed injury. Canada Soccer says the goalkeeper has returned to Europe so that he can recover ahead of the 2023-24 club season.
-
'A dream come true': Max Domi follows in father's footsteps, joins Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs signed forward Max Domi to a one-year, US$3-million contract on Monday.
Autos
-
Tesla beats second-quarter delivery estimates as price cuts pay off
Tesla Inc. on Sunday said it delivered a record number of vehicles in the second quarter, topping market estimates as price cuts and U.S. federal credits helped make its electric vehicles more affordable.
-
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stays on track for F1 title after winning chaotic Austrian GP
Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen continued his relentless march toward a third straight world title with another dominating win at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, far away from the chaos behind him as multiple drivers were given time penalties for going off track limits.
-
F1's governing body rejects McLaren's appeal of Lando Norris penalty at Canadian GP
Formula One's governing body has rejected McLaren's right of review request for the time penalty given to Lando Norris at the Canadian Grand Prix, where he dropped down from ninth to 13th place for driving deliberately slowly.