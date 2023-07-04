Singh remains 'cautiously optimistic' about a public inquiry into foreign interference despite delays in calling one
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he’s still “cautiously optimistic” the federal government will call a public inquiry into foreign interference, while conversations about how best to address the issue are ongoing between the different parties.
Opposition MPs have been calling for a public inquiry into foreign interference since March, and the decision by former special rapporteur David Johnston not to recommend one drew swift criticism.
Since Johnston’s resignation early last month — citing a “highly partisan atmosphere” — calls for an inquiry have been renewed. However, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last month the federal government won’t make any announcements about probing foreign interference until the Liberals get “full buy-in” from the opposition parties on how to proceed.
Singh told reporters in Toronto Tuesday he has left the discussions with other parties in the hands of NDP House leader Peter Julian, and he remains “cautiously optimistic” those conversations will lead to the Liberals calling a public inquiry.
“It will give more confidence in our electoral system, and restore the confidence that was damaged by the foreign interference allegations,” Singh said.
Just prior to Parliament breaking for the summer, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet had signalled that an announcement was imminent. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre meanwhile has made it clear — both in the House and in writing to Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc — that his "demands" are for Trudeau to agree to call an independent inquiry under the Inquiries Act, and then his party would provide a shortlist of names to lead it as well as a proposed mandate and terms of reference.
When asked Tuesday whether he’s worried the Liberals will avoid calling an inquiry by pointing the finger at the opposition for failing to reach a consensus on the issue, Singh said that’s “exactly” his concern.
“No matter how we do that work, what’s clear is we need to have consensus, and we can have consensus,” he said. “We can work together to do this, and we don’t accept the idea that it’s impossible to reach a consensus.”
Singh said he’d like to see someone chosen to lead a public inquiry in a similar process to that of selecting an auditor general in Ontario, namely an open competitive selection process with input from all the parties.
With files from CTVNews.ca’s Senior Digital Parliamentary Reporter Rachel Aiello
