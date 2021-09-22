TORONTO -- Canada has now full vaccinated 79.13 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Delayed results: While Canadians didn't wait long for federal election results on Monday night, there are still several individual seats too close, and it could take a few days to get clear results with many mail-in ballots still to be counted.

2. Now what?: With an almost identical post-election House of Commons heading to Ottawa in terms of seat distribution, are Canadians in for more of the same?

3. Tory review: Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole says he's triggered a review looking into his party's election loss, underscoring that he's committed to making sure they’re battle-ready for the next one.

4. Accessibility issues: Elections Canada has apologized after many older voters, parents with young children, and Canadians with disabilities didn’t vote on Monday because they couldn’t wait in long lineups at their voting sites.

5. Cabinet shuffle: Tyler Shandro is no longer Alberta's health minister, after Premier Jason Kenney's cabinet shuffle on Tuesday afternoon.

One more thing…

'A devoted friend': Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died at 57.