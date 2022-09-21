5 things to know for Wednesday, September 21, 2022

CTV News sources confirm the federal government plans to drop its COVID-19 vaccine border policy, Canadians are cutting back on groceries amid high inflation, and a B.C. actor who played a role in the Netflix series 'Riverdale' receives a life sentence. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Border restrictions: The federal government plans to drop its COVID-19 vaccine border requirements by the end of September and make the ArriveCan application optional, sources confirm to CTV News.

2. Cutting back: Amid soaring prices at grocery stores, a new survey has found that 23.6 per cent of Canadians have had to cut back on the amount of food they were buying.

3. Life sentence: A young B.C. actor who fatally shot his mother in their Squamish home has been sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 14 years.

4. Putin's orders: The Russian president has ordered a partial mobilization of reservists in Russia, warning the West in a TV address that he isn't bluffing over using all the means at his disposal to defend his country's territory.

5. Census data: Statistics Canada releases its latest 2021 census report on the housing landscape in Canada today, focused on Indigenous people, including on living conditions on and off-reserve for Indigenous communities.

One more thing…

Cost of living: Here are five things you should know about the federal government's new affordability plan.