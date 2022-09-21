Statistics Canada to release 2021 census report on housing, Indigenous people
Statistics Canada will release its latest 2021 census report on the housing landscape in Canada this morning.
Housing prices rose considerably between 2016 and last year, sparking widespread concerns about affordability.
But this year, prices have fallen dramatically because of rising interest rates.
Mike Moffatt, an assistant professor at Western University's Ivey School of Business, says he will be paying close attention to what the data says about home ownership rates among young people.
Today's release also focuses on Indigenous people, including population growth numbers and information about which languages are spoken at home.
The data will also shed light on the housing conditions on and off-reserve for Indigenous communities.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2022.
Putin orders partial mobilization of reservists in Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization of reservists in Russia on Wednesday, risking a deeply unpopular step that follows a string of humiliating setbacks for his troops nearly seven months after invading Ukraine.
Canada to drop COVID-19 vaccine border policy, ArriveCan to be optional: sources
The federal government plans to drop its COVID-19 vaccine border requirements by the end of September and make the ArriveCan application optional, sources confirmed to CTV News.
'I felt a release inside me': Inuk man faces alleged abuser in France
An Inuk man who alleges he was sexually abused by a former Oblate priest in Nunavut when he was 13 years old says meeting the man face to face after nearly three decades was a relief.
Poilievre challenges Liberals on cost of living in question period debut
Making his question period debut in the House of Commons, Official Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre focused in on the cost of living and the government's handling of inflation. Falling on the one-year anniversary of the 2021 federal election, the resumption of the hybrid Parliament brought renewed focus on Liberal pandemic and gun policies as well.
Five things you should know about Canada's affordability plan
The Liberals launched the fall sitting of Parliament on Tuesday by tabling two new bills with more than $4.5 billion in spending they hope will ease the rising cost of living for modest-income Canadians.
Funeral to be held Wednesday for slain Toronto police officer Const. Andrew Hong
A funeral is set to be held Wednesday morning for Const. Andrew Hong, the Toronto police officer who was fatally gunned down in Mississauga last week.
Iranian women burn their hijabs as hundreds protest death of Mahsa Amini
Protesters showed defiance Tuesday night in the city of Kerman, Iran, where women are required to wear hijabs in public -- just one of the many protests taking place across the country following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died in police custody last week.
UN secretary-general warns global leaders: 'Our world is in peril'
In an alarming assessment, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told world leaders Tuesday that nations are 'gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction' and aren't ready or willing to tackle the major challenges that threaten the future of humanity and the fate of the planet.
Five years into Canada-Europe trade deal, full ratification not guaranteed
Canada’s trade deal with the European Union has been operating in draft mode for five years as of Wednesday, raising doubts it will ever be formally implemented.
Double stabbing at Etobicoke apartment building leaves two dead
Toronto police say they are investigating a double homicide in Etobicoke.
Funeral for York police officer killed in collision planned for Thursday
A funeral service for York Regional Police officer Const. Travis Gillespie has been planned for Thursday.
Algonquin College holds vigil for slain student
Savanna Pikuyak recently moved to Ottawa from Nunavut, planning to study pre-health at Algonquin College with aspirations of becoming a nurse, before she was killed earlier this month.
Warm weather returns to Ottawa on final day of summer
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies and a high of 22 C, but it will feel more like 27 degrees with the humidex.
Georgian College offers new fast-track trades program to fill job gap
The need for skilled tradespeople is growing in Ontario, and Georgian College aims to help with a new fast-tracked program.
Convicted pedophile from Innisfil, Ont., sentenced to five years in jail
A Simcoe County man will spend five years behind bars after pleading guilty to extortion charges for luring two children to engage in sexual activity online.
Innisfil ideaLAB hosts 8th annual MakerFest Saturday
MakerFest is a community show-and-tell event highlighting local talent and creating community connections.
Motorcyclist dies following Hwy. 6 collision near Guelph
Ontario Provincial Police have closed a section of Highway 6 just north of Guelph due to a fatal collision.
Cambridge Dance Studio owner 'devastated' by landlord's decision to end lease due to condo project
A Cambridge studio that’s been teaching Highland dancing for decades will need to find a new home.
Listowel family frustrated after inclusionary flags damaged
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after half a dozen flags at a Listowel residence were damaged in what the homeowners believe could be an act of hate. Police say at this point, the motive is unclear and the incident is being investigated as mischief.
Dundas Place road closure in effect
A portion of Dundas Place in London will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. The closure is between Clarence Street and Wellington Street while crews complete necessary brick work
Body found in Summerside pond not suspicious in nature: London police
The death of an individual found in an east London, Ont. pond on Monday is not suspicious in nature, London police say on Tuesday.
VIDEO: Fire closes Walker Road
Windsor fire crews are on scene of a working fire on Walker Road north of Seminole Street.
Harrow man crowned Amazing Race Canada champion
A Harrow native and his best friend have taken home the coveted title of the Amazing Race Canada champions.
End in sight for COVID-19 border restrictions in Windsor, Ont.
By the end of September, the federal government is planning to drop its COVID-19 vaccine border requirements, and the ArriveCan application will become optional. Just earlier in the day, a group of border city politicians called on the Canadian and American governments to end pandemic restrictions at the Canada/U.S.A. border.
Quebec election: Leaders prepare for 2nd and final debate of campaign
Quebec's party leaders will be spending much of the day preparing for the second and final debate of the election campaign.
Shots in downtown Montreal leave 1 dead, 2 injured
One man is dead and two others are injured after shots were fired in downtown Montreal.
Suspect in hit-and-run road rage incident arrested: Laval police
The woman suspected of killing a man in a possible road-rage incident has been arrested, according to Laval police.
Hurricane Fiona intensifies, alerts issued in Atlantic Canada
Hurricane Fiona is expected to impact Atlantic Canada this weekend, forecast to approach eastern Nova Scotia as a Category 2 hurricane Saturday morning.
Lawyers cite basic mistake made by the RCMP as officers responded to mass shooting
The RCMP must be held accountable for mistakes the police force made in April 2020 when it failed to stop a gunman in Nova Scotia from killing 22 people during a 13-hour rampage, an inquiry into the massacre heard Tuesday.
Rise of deaths in emergency departments could be linked to delayed treatments: N.B. doctors
The number of patients who have died in emergency departments at Horizon Health hospitals has risen in recent years, although it’s not clear why.
11 candidates vying to become next mayor of Winnipeg
The deadline has come and gone and as of last check, 11 candidates are officially nominated to be Winnipeg’s next mayor.
Fight outside Winnipeg high school results in three arrests: police
Two adults and a 13-year-old boy are facing charges following a fight outside of a Winnipeg high school on Monday.
'It's asinine': Inner city residents critical of new street parking permits
Calgarians who live in multi-residential buildings will soon have access to new permits allowing them to park on the street near their home, but it will come at a cost.
Family of Calgary homicide victim says they are 'overwhelmed with grief'
The family of a man who police say was not the intended target of a deadly shooting last month says he was 'a remarkable man' who was doing his best to build a life in Calgary.
Alberta minister thanks convoys, says COVID-19 restrictions were 'about political control and power'
Kaycee Madu, Alberta's labour and immigration minister, ignited a firestorm Tuesday afternoon when he thanked "freedom convoys" for fighting against "tyrannical" federal COVID-19 restrictions that are soon to be loosened.
Gas leak prompts Ellerslie Road closure
A part of southeast Edmonton was closed early Wednesday morning because of a gas closure.
Vehicles collapse into sinkhole at south Edmonton dealership
There were four cars in the hole at Infiniti South Edmonton's parking lot when CTV News Edmonton arrived on scene just before 10:45 a.m.
Vancouver police defend delay between alleged abduction and Amber Alert
A three-year-old allegedly abducted by his mother from BC Children's Hospital Monday was missing for nearly 11 hours by the time an Amber Alert was issued, a delay Vancouver police say was due to a variety of factors.
B.C. couple who survived deadly Cleveland Dam accident sues regional district
Two Vancouverites who were nearly swept away by a torrent of water when a maintenance worker opened the spill gate at the Cleveland Dam two years ago are suing the regional district.
Baby Mac tragedy: Sentencing hearing begins for Vancouver daycare operator
Tuesday marked the start of an eight-day sentencing hearing for the operator of an unlicensed East Vancouver daycare where a toddler died in 2017.
Haiti, Ukraine to dominate talks for Trudeau on Day 2 of UN General Assembly visit
On Day 2 of the UN General Assembly, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to announce Canada's latest contribution to a UN effort to confront treatable disease in the developing world and attend speeches from Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Liberals kick off fall sitting with focus on affordability measures, disability benefit
The fall House of Commons sitting began in Ottawa Tuesday morning, seeing the Liberals put a clear focus on affordability after a summer of Canadians' elevating concerns over the cost of living.
Struggling to find children's medication? We want to hear from you
For months now, Canadians have been facing a nationwide shortage of children's pain and fever medications due to unusually high demand. If you're a parent struggling to find medicine for your child, we want to hear from you.
Dental-care legislation among the first bills on the docket as Parliament resumes
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos tabled new dental-care legislation in the House of Commons Tuesday to allow the government to send cheques to low- and middle-income families to help them pay for their kids' oral health services.
Women's health got worse in 2021, global survey finds
For women around the globe, the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic brought more health challenges than the first. The overall score for the Global Women's Health Index in 2021 was just 53 out of 100, one point lower than in 2020.
Artemis I mission team to test 'gentler' loading procedure for mega moon rocket
The Artemis I mega moon rocket is ready for another test before its next launch attempt to journey around the moon and back.
Valery Polyakov, took longest single trip to space, dies
Valery Polyakov, the Soviet cosmonaut who set the record for the longest single stay in space, has died at age 80, Russia's space agency announced Monday.
Listen to the sound of space rocks slamming into Mars
The NASA InSight Lander has 'heard' and detected the vibrations of four space rocks as they slammed into Mars over the past two years. It's the first time a mission has picked up both seismic and acoustic waves from an impact on Mars, and InSight's first detection of impacts since landing on the red planet in 2018.
'Serial' podcast host: Evidence that freed Adnan Syed was long available
The creator of a true-crime podcast that helped free a Maryland man imprisoned for two decades in a murder case said that she feels a mix of emotions over how long it took authorities to act on evidence that's long been available.
More evidence needed in Marilyn Manson sex assault probe, prosecutors say
Detectives have handed the results of their 19-month investigation into sexual assault allegations against Marilyn Manson to prosecutors, who said Tuesday they need more evidence gathered before they can consider criminal charges.
Former 'Riverdale' actor who killed mom given life sentence, no parole eligibility for 14 years
A young B.C. actor who fatally shot his mother in their Squamish home has been sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 14 years.
Global shares decline ahead of U.S. Fed decision on rates
Global shares mostly declined Wednesday as investors looked ahead to a widely expected interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve to try to tamp down the highest inflation in decades.
Five years into Canada-Europe trade deal, full ratification not guaranteed
Canada’s trade deal with the European Union has been operating in draft mode for five years as of Wednesday, raising doubts it will ever be formally implemented.
Germany nationalizes country's biggest gas importer Uniper
The German government said Wednesday that it has agreed to nationalize the country's biggest natural gas importer, Uniper, expanding state intervention in the industry to prevent an energy shortage resulting from Russia's war in Ukraine.
Queen Elizabeth's funeral draws 26 million viewers in the U.K.
More than 26 million people tuned in to watch the Queen's funeral in the United Kingdom on Monday, the first to be televised for a British monarch.
What an arborist says about the future of Manitoba's iconic Halfway Tree
Rooted on the side of the Trans-Canada Highway, a century-old Cottonwood Tree has stood as a marker to countless Manitobans letting them know they have almost made it – they are halfway home.
From black hats to brooches, funeral guests wear quiet tributes to the Queen
The late Queen Elizabeth II was a master of symbolic dressing, using clothes, colours, hats and jewels to communicate with subjects and conduct soft diplomacy. On Monday, as Britain's longest-reigning monarch was laid to rest, it was time for her admirers – family members, heads of states and other dignitaries – to do the same.
Roger Federer says he knows it's right decision to retire
Roger Federer says he now is at peace with his choice to retire from professional tennis and plans to close his career with one doubles match at the Laver Cup -- perhaps with longtime rival Rafael Nadal by his side.
Aaron Judge hits 60th home run, within 1 of Roger Maris' AL record
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run Tuesday night, matching Babe Ruth and moving within one of Roger Maris’ American League season record.
Nathan MacKinnon signs 8-year deal, highest paid in NHL: AP source
The Colorado Avalanche are making Nathan MacKinnon the highest-paid player in the NHL's salary cap era, with an eight-year contract that is worth US$100.8 million, according to a source that told the Associated Press.
Hertz plans to order up to 175K electric vehicles from General Motors over the next five years
Hertz plans to order up to 175,000 electric vehicles from General Motors over the next five years. The agreement announced Tuesday includes electric vehicle deliveries through 2027 and will include SUVs, pickups and luxury automobiles.
As many as 45,000 Fords can't be sold because they're missing parts
Ford said late Monday it will end September with between 40,000 and 45,000 large pickups and SUVs that it can't finish because it doesn't have all the parts.
'Your gas guzzler kills': Edmonton woman finds warning on her SUV along with deflated tires
A vigilante trend of deflating SUV and pickup tires in the name of environmental protection appears to have arrived in Edmonton with one victim calling it "frustrating."