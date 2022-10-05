5 things to know for Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Canadian businesses can charge credit card fees starting Oct. 6
Businesses in Canada will soon be able to pass credit card fees on to their customers, thanks to a multimillion-dollar class-action settlement involving Visa and Mastercard.
A family in Ontario is pleading for help after their daughter goes missing in British Columbia, Canada's public safety minister says the proposed firearms bill is needed to curb gun violence, and the Toronto Blue Jays learn who their wild-card playoff opponent will be. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
1. 'Disappeared without a trace': Jaqueline McDermott, 22, from Kitchener, Ont., has been reported missing in B.C., and her family is putting out a plea across the country for help.
2. Firearms bill: Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino told a House of Commons committee Tuesday that Bill C-21, the proposed legislation to further restrict access to handguns in Canada, is critical to ending gun violence.
3. Pumping anxiety: Drivers across Canada were bracing for a big bump in the price at the pumps today, with whispers of a 10-cent hike. But according to the CAA's gas price tracker, as of 4 a.m., the national average price of gas had actually slipped.
4. Another Nobel: This year's Nobel Prize in chemistry has been awarded in equal parts to Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless for developing a way of 'snapping molecules together.'
5. Wild-card foe: The Toronto Blue Jays are slated to take on the Seattle Mariners in the American League wild-card round. The series will lead off Friday at the Rogers Centre.
One more thing…
Masking up: With COVID-19 on the rise, should you be wearing a mask again? Here's what experts are saying.
A disposable face mask is shown discarded on a street in Montreal, Sunday, April 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Jaqueline McDermott, 22, from Kitchener has been reported missing in B.C., and her family is putting out a plea across the country for help. McDermott was last seen by her vehicle after attending a meditation retreat. RCMP said her vehicle was found, but she was not in it or near it.
Cases of COVID-19 are increasing across the country again as fall progresses and winter approaches. But this respiratory pathogen season is different than last year's, experts say, so the public's approach should be different as well.
While Canadians have endured months of rising prices for staples such as food and gas, one product consumers may have noticed little change in is retail cannabis.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed laws formally absorbing four Ukrainian regions into Russia, even as its military struggles to control the territory that was illegally annexed.
We all know that eating later in the day isn't good for our waistlines, but why? A new study weighed in on that question by comparing people who ate the same foods -- but at different times in the day.
Teenage chess grandmaster Hans Niemann 'likely cheated' in more than 100 online matches, including ones with prize money involved, according to an investigation by one of the sport's most popular websites.
Wood from primary forests in British Columbia has been used to fuel the U.K.'s largest power plant, according to a BBC investigation; the company denies the allegations.
The desire to quickly rebuild after post-tropical storm Fiona is running up against challenges that existed before the hurricane-force winds left a trail of destruction in Nova Scotia: the rising cost of construction material and widespread skilled labour shortages.
A Canadian naval officer has been relieved of her duties aboard a coastal defence vessel deployed on a NATO operation in Europe over allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct.
Two women have critical injuries after a bear attack on a trail in northeastern B.C., local Mounties say.
There is no way to enforce building or fire codes on First Nations and pursuing a legislative fix would require significant time and money, federal officials warn in an internal briefing document.
A transport truck driver was airlifted to hospital Monday after his truck slammed through a home in Nanoose Bay, B.C., narrowly missing residents.
Motorcycle-riding gunmen killed a longtime radio commentator in metropolitan Manila in the latest attack on a member of the media in the Philippines, considered one of the world's most dangerous countries for journalists.
The leader of Ethiopia's embattled Tigray region has been invited to peace talks in South Africa this weekend as part of a pan-African effort to end one of the world's most overlooked wars, according to a letter seen by The Associated Press.
Haiti is in the grips of an inflationary vise that is squeezing its citizenry and exacerbating protests that have brought society to the breaking point. Violence is raging and making parents afraid to send their kids to school; fuel and clean water are scarce; and hospitals, banks and grocery stores are struggling to remain open.
A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground Wednesday during a live-fire drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea's successful launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike the U.S. territory of Guam.
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to discuss their next steps after North Korea conducted its longest ever test launch by firing a nuclear-capable ballistic missile over Japan.
A grueling two-year drought in Kenya has wiped out two per cent of the world's rarest zebra species and increased elephant deaths as well, as the climate crisis takes its toll on the east African nation's wildlife.
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino told a House of Commons committee Tuesday that Bill C-21, the proposed legislation to further restrict access to handguns in Canada, is critical to ending gun violence.
As MPs kicked off a study on the future of the House of Commons' use of a hybrid sitting structure, Speaker Anthony Rota is calling for members of Parliament to consider the 'big picture' in making their recommendations as to whether it's time to retire the virtual elements of proceedings that were ushered in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The families of those killed when Iran's military shot down Flight 752 in January 2020 are demanding the Canadian government take a harder line against the regime.
Elon Musk is taking inspiration from China's top social media platform, WeChat, while planning a future for Twitter. And while he has shared very few details of his ambition for an app for everything, experts say it won't be easy to achieve.
The European Union is one step closer to forcing Apple and other electronics vendors to use a single charging standard for devices such as phones and tablets.
When a city-size asteroid slammed into Earth 66 million years ago, it wiped out the dinosaurs -- and sent a monster tsunami rippling around the planet, according to new research.
James Bond, the martini-drinking, tuxedo-wearing British secret agent, celebrates 60 years on the silver screen on Wednesday -- but who will be the next actor to take on the iconic role?
On Monday, Kanye West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, wore a shirt with an image of Pope John Paul II on it. The words 'White Lives Matter' were written on the back in large lettering.
Canadian photographer Douglas Kirkland, whose intimate shots of Marilyn Monroe taken a year before her death earned him the trust of many Hollywood stars, has died at 88.
Social media speculation that Credit Suisse was on the brink of collapse sent shares of the Swiss bank on a wild ride in recent days, as investors traded off the frenzy and bought up protection in case of a default.
European indexes fell in early trading and U.S. futures were down as selling pressure kicked in Wednesday after a few days of strong gains.
Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of failed blood testing startup Theranos who was convicted of fraud earlier this year, may not be sentenced until next year after the judge in the case decided to allow a hearing later this month to address defense concerns about a key witness's testimony.
Cheetos has recently unveiled a giant Cheeto statue in Cheadle, Alta.
Prince William delivered his first speech as heir to the British throne at a wildlife protection summit Tuesday, signaling that the royal family will continue to champion environmental causes as King Charles III is forced to step back from front-line campaigning.
The funfair lights at Louis Vuitton shone as brightly as the starry front row Tuesday for the vibrant and infectious spring collection from Nicolas Ghesquiere that capped Paris Fashion Week.
Hockey Canada's board chairs, past and present, played defence under House of Commons questioning of the hockey body's handling of alleged sexual assaults and how money was paid out in lawsuits.
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday that locked gates had contributed to the crush at the soccer stadium that left 131 dead and over 400 injured when police fired tear gas and set off a panicked run for the exits.
The Toronto Blue Jays' first foe in the playoffs is now official.
Drivers are being alerted to an uptick in stolen cars. Here's how to avoid getting your car taken and a list of Ontario's most stolen vehicles.
Drivers should fill up their tanks today as gas prices in Ontario are forecast to rise in the next few days, with one industry analyst warning that more hikes could be coming.
Gas prices jumped overnight in some cities across Canada, in many cases by around ten cents a litre, and by almost 20 cents in one city.