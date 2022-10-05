Price at the pumps hold no surprise this morning, with national averaging slipping
Drivers across Canada were bracing for a big bump in the price at the pumps today, with whispers of a 10-cent hike.
But according to the CAA's gas price tracker, as of 4 a.m., the national average price of gas slipped from $1.64 per litre to $1.61.
Still, in oil-rich Alberta, prices inched a shade higher, up from $1.58 per litre to $1.59.
Meanwhile, Ontario prices averaged two cents less than the day before, with Toronto seeing a less than half-a-penny change.
Further north, gas prices in Thunder Bay experienced a much bigger drop, falling from yesterday's average of $1.89 per litre, down to $1.80 this morning.
When it comes to filling up, the highest price listed is still in British Columbia, with a provincial average of $2.24 per litre, while the cost per litre in Vancouver set the high mark of $2.36.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2022.
