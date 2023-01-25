5 things to know for Wednesday, January 25, 2023

The Bank of Canada is expected to announce yet another interest hike, First Nations investigators find 'evidence of genocide,' and Toronto police charge four teens after a swarming attack. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. One last rate hike?: The Bank of Canada is expected to announce yet another interest hike on Wednesday, and economists are hoping that it will be the last one for a while.

2. 'Evidence of genocide': An organization investigating unmarked graves near a residential school in eastern Alberta says it has uncovered "physical and documented evidence of a genocide."

3. Swarming attack: Four 13-year-old boys have been charged in connection with a "swarming" attack on board a bus in Toronto.

4. Great resignation?: In late 2021, we asked Canadians to share their stories about how they changed jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. CTVNews.ca caught up with some of those people to see where they are now, and ask whether the decision they made was the right one.

5. Academy Awards: A select group of Canadians is up for Oscar glory including Torontonian Sarah Polley who vies for best picture and best adapted screenplay with her drama "Women Talking."

One more thing...

Far out: Researchers from Montreal and India have detected a radio signal from a galaxy that's nearly nine billion light years away

Image of the radio signal from galaxy SDSSJ0826+5630. (Arnab Chakraborty & Nirupam Roy/NCRA-TIFR/GMRT)