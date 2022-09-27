5 things to know for Tuesday, September 27, 2022

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc meets the man behind his life-saving transplant, some popular natural landmarks that were lost to Fiona, and a look at how much more Thanksgiving dinner will cost Canadians this year. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. 'I would have died': A stem cell transplant will forever connect Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc with a young man from Germany.

2. Pipeline problems: The Danish prime minister says she 'cannot rule out' sabotage after three leaks were detected on Russian natural gas pipelines running under the Baltic Sea to Europe.

3. Natural wonders: An iconic sandstone rock formation in P.E.I and a striking solitary tree in Nova Scotia are among the natural landmarks destroyed by post-tropical storm Fiona.

4. Port aux Basques: Days after post-tropical storm Fiona carried destruction through Port Aux Basques, the small southwestern Newfoundland community of about 4,000 people is assessing the damage and their uncertain future.

5. Costly Thanksgiving: Thanksgiving dinner will come with a hefty price tag for Canadians this year, according to data compiled by Dalhousie University's Agri-Food Analytics Lab.

One more thing…

Play ball: Here's what the end of border restrictions could mean for the Blue Jays in the playoffs and next year.