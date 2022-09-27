5 things to know for Tuesday, September 27, 2022

These natural wonders in Canada were lost to Fiona
An iconic sandstone rock formation in P.E.I and a striking solitary tree in Nova Scotia are among the natural landmarks destroyed by post-tropical storm Fiona.
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc meets the man behind his life-saving transplant, some popular natural landmarks that were lost to Fiona, and a look at how much more Thanksgiving dinner will cost Canadians this year. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
1. 'I would have died': A stem cell transplant will forever connect Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc with a young man from Germany.
2. Pipeline problems: The Danish prime minister says she 'cannot rule out' sabotage after three leaks were detected on Russian natural gas pipelines running under the Baltic Sea to Europe.
4. Port aux Basques: Days after post-tropical storm Fiona carried destruction through Port Aux Basques, the small southwestern Newfoundland community of about 4,000 people is assessing the damage and their uncertain future.
5. Costly Thanksgiving: Thanksgiving dinner will come with a hefty price tag for Canadians this year, according to data compiled by Dalhousie University's Agri-Food Analytics Lab.
One more thing…
Play ball: Here's what the end of border restrictions could mean for the Blue Jays in the playoffs and next year.
A series of unusual leaks on two natural gas pipelines running from Russia under the Baltic Sea to Germany triggered concerns about possible sabotage Tuesday, overshadowing the inauguration of a long-awaited pipeline in Poland that will bring Norwegian gas to Europe in efforts to bolster energy independence from Moscow.
Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba on Tuesday as a major hurricane, with nothing to stop it from intensifying into a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane before it hits Florida on Wednesday.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he has asked the RCMP to look into 'disgusting' comments made by the founder of a far-right group about sexually assaulting his wife.
Britain will gradually see coins, banknotes and stamps bearing the image of King Charles, while the new monarch's cipher will also appear on government buildings and red mail pillar boxes, manufacturers and Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday.
A graduated driver's licence program in Alberta that has been in effect for the past 19 years is getting an overhaul.
A NASA spacecraft rammed an asteroid at blistering speed Monday in an unprecedented dress rehearsal for the day a killer rock menaces Earth. The galactic grand slam occurred at a harmless asteroid 11.3 million kilometres away.
World chess champion Magnus Carlsen said on Monday he believed Hans Niemann had "cheated more - and more recently - than he has publicly admitted," adding he no longer wanted to play against the American and any rivals who repeatedly cheated in the past.
Days after post-tropical storm Fiona carried destruction through Port Aux Basques, the small southwestern Newfoundland community of about 4,000 people is assessing the damage and their uncertain future.
Tens of thousands of Islanders are still without power two days after Fiona battered Prince Edward Island.
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
Orillia OPP has laid a charge of first-degree murder in the death of a man who was first reported missing more than 12 years ago.
A new poll suggests one in three Canadians have been keeping close tabs on the Jan. 6 hearings in the United States -- and that nearly three in four blame Donald Trump for the riots.
Japan's assassinated hawkish former leader, Shinzo Abe, was given a rare state funeral Tuesday that was full of military pomp and surrounded by throngs of mourners as well as by widespread protests, with thousands taking to the streets in opposition.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday granted citizenship to former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, nine years after he exposed the scale of secret surveillance operations by the National Security Agency
A sprawling disinformation network originating in Russia sought to use hundreds of fake social media accounts and dozens of sham news websites to spread Kremlin talking points about the invasion of Ukraine, Meta revealed Tuesday.
The influx of Ukrainian refugees to Germany has pushed the country's population to a new all-time high of more than 84 million, the German Federal Statistical Office said Tuesday.
A stem cell transplant will forever connect Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc with a young man from Germany. The minister was diagnosed with an aggressive blood cancer called non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2019.
Members of Parliament held an emergency debate in the House of Commons on Monday night, giving MPs a chance to discuss 'the urgent and escalating situation in Atlantic Canada' following the deadly and destructive post-tropical storm Fiona. And, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making plans to visit the regions impacted 'as soon as possible this week.'
The Biden administration is laying out its plan to meet an ambitious goal of ending hunger in the U.S. by 2030, including expanding monthly benefits that help low-income Americans buy food.
Ebola infections have risen across districts in Uganda, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and suspected deaths to 23, health authorities in the east African country said Monday.
A letter sent to B.C.'s health minister from a society of radiologists is warning the province could see a 'tsunami of cancer cases' if a delay in medical imaging isn't addressed.
Walmart announced Monday it is launching two immersive online experiences with Roblox, a metaverse mega-platform extremely popular with young kids.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is asking Canadians to keep an eye out for an invasive bug that could spell disaster for the country's wineries and fruit growers.
There's a reason why Chadwick Boseman's character in the 'Black Panther' sequel was not recast following his death in 2020.
Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin announced the birth of their new daughter, their seventh child together, on social media with a video montage of the new baby.
James Earl Jones, who for decades has provided Darth Vader's iconic, menacing voice, will not record new lines for new 'Star Wars' projects.
More than 60 police officers raided a luxury yacht in northern Germany linked to a Russian businessman in connection with alleged breaches of sanctions and money laundering rules, officials said Tuesday.
World shares were mostly higher on Tuesday as buying kicked in after heavy selling on Wall Street put the Dow Jones Industrial Average into what's known as a bear market.
The British pound stabilized in Asian trading on Tuesday after plunging to a record low a day earlier, as the Bank of England and the British government tried to soothe markets nervous about a volatile U.K. economy.
Few men in power have delved deeply into gender equality on the main stage of the United Nations this month, but the ones who did went there boldly: claiming feminist credibility, selling 'positive masculinity' and resolutely demanding an end to The Patriarchy.
A Winnipeg painter is still sharing her passion with others after decades in the field.
Nepalese rescuers in a helicopter were searching Tuesday for a famed U.S. ski climber a day after she fell off near the peak of the world's eighth-highest mountain.
The end of Canadian COVID-19 border restrictions means unvaccinated baseball players could be facing the Toronto Blue Jays at home in the playoffs.
World chess champion Magnus Carlsen said on Monday he believed Hans Niemann had "cheated more - and more recently - than he has publicly admitted," adding he no longer wanted to play against the American and any rivals who repeatedly cheated in the past.
Formula One team Williams is releasing Toronto driver Nicholas Latifi when his contract runs out at the end of the season.
Formula One team AlphaTauri has given Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda a contract for next year.