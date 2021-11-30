TORONTO -- Train and plane travellers in Canada must be vaccinated as of today, Omicron variant cases are detected in Canada, and B.C. extends its rationing order. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

1. Travel restrictions: Unvaccinated travellers over the age of 12 won't be able to board a plane or train in Canada beginning today, and a negative COVID-19 test will no longer serve as a substitute for most people.

2. Omicron variant: Officials have confirmed the first cases detected in Canada of the Omicron COVID-19 variant amid warnings that it remains unclear just how transmissible and severe infection by the highly-mutated variant might be.

3. State of emergency: The ongoing impacts of a series of intense storms on B.C.'s South Coast have prompted the government to extend its gasoline rationing order and state of emergency for another two weeks.

4. GDP report: Statistics Canada is scheduled to report this morning how the Canadian economy fared during the third quarter of the year.

5. Weather whiplash: One of Canada's most high-profile weather forecasters says the extreme storms that have pummelled parts of the country over the past month may be a sign of what lies ahead in winter.

One more thing…

'That was stunning': Canadian actors Ryan Reynolds and Catherine O'Hara have been honoured with the Governor General's Performing Arts Awards, receiving touching song tributes during a ceremony that prompted both tears and laughter.