5 things to know for Tuesday, March 7, 2023

1. Interference investigation: The RCMP says it has launched an investigation into violations of national security information law in connection to media leaks of Chinese foreign interference allegations. At the same time, the prime minister has tasked a top-secret national security committee with investigating the claims.

2. Hot seat: As members of Parliament gear up to grill the CEOs of Canada's largest grocery store chains, experts say elected officials should push for more transparency on why grocers are making so much money.

3. Most premature twins: After being given a zero per cent chance of survival at birth, Canadian premature twins Adiah Laelynn and Adrial Luka Nadarajah continued to defy the odds on their first birthday.

4. Commission class action: A proposed lawsuit alleges that some of Canada’s largest brokerages and real-estate associations are engaged in price-fixing to inflate Realtor commissions.

5. Plea to paparazzi: Bruce Willis' wife has called on paparazzi to keep their distance and stop yelling at the "Die Hard" star when they see him in public.

What is 'Bare Minimum Monday'? Here's what you need to know about the work culture TikTok trend.

Hybrid and remote work models are changing the way workers approach work life balance. (Pixabay - Pexels.com)