TORONTO -- Canada has now administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 73.98 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Vehicle attack: The nine-year-old boy who was orphaned in the deadly London vehicle attack has been released from hospital, CTV News has learned.

2. Vice-chief resigns: The second-in-command at the Canadian Armed Forces is stepping away from his post following a golf outing with Gen. Jonathan Vance, who remains under investigation for allegations of sexual misconduct.

3. Delta variant: With the COVID-19 Delta variant now detected in at least 74 countries, new studies suggest that current vaccines do provide some protection against infection and are effective at preventing hospitalization.

4. Furniture imports: Canadian retailers are challenging anti-dumping tariffs of nearly 300 per cent imposed by the Canada Border Services Agency on leather-upholstered furniture manufactured in China and Vietnam.

5. Summer plans: While easing travel restrictions may have some Canadians considering taking a trip this summer, there’s a lot more to consider than what to pack. Here’s what you need to know before you go, or decide to stay put.

One more thing…

Toxic positivity: It can be tempting to tell people who are feeling down to just "be positive" and "look on the bright side," but an expert says such reassurances could actually do more harm than good.