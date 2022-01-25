Millions of dollars have been raised in support of truckers protesting a vaccine mandate, a majority of Canadians say they may support fines for the unvaccinated, and Keith Yandle is set to break one of the most difficult NHL records. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Trucker protest: Truck drivers protesting the vaccine mandate at the Canada-U.S. border have raised millions of dollars from donors, but GoFundMe temporarily stopped organizers from accessing the money.

2. Vax tax: A majority of Canadians either support or somewhat support a new health contribution or fine applied to those who remain unvaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new survey by Nanos Research.

3. Civil rights trial: Witness testimony will get underway Tuesday at the federal civil rights trial of three former Minneapolis police officers accused of failing to intervene as fellow officer Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd

4. Smoothie tirade: A U.S. man has been arrested and lost his job after a video went viral of him yelling at employees of a smoothie shop.

5. NHL's ironman: Keith Yandle tied the NHL record for most consecutive games played on Monday. He can claim the record for himself if he plays a shift tonight.

One more thing…

Carbon tax rebate: Rebates on carbon taxes haven't helped Canadians warm to them, a new survey suggests.