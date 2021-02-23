TORONTO -- Canada has now administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to nearly three per cent of the Canadian population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Trudeau-Biden meeting: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden are expected to unveil a "partnership roadmap" following the first face-to-face virtual meeting between the two leaders on Tuesday.

2. Uighur vote: Members of Parliament, without the support of the Liberal cabinet, voted Monday to label China’s treatment of the Uighur Muslims a genocide and to call on the federal government to formally adopt that position.

3. COVID-19 symptoms: A preliminary study involving 813 Quebec health-care workers who tested positive for COVID-19 has shown that people with the coronavirus could lose their sense of smell and taste for up to five months.

4. Road to recovery: After weeks or months on a ventilator, recovering COVID-19 patients can struggle to swallow, eat, drink or even to speak — and that’s where the help of speech-language pathologists comes in.

5. Election disinformation: A new study from Simon Fraser University details the ways both Russian and Iranian trolls spread disinformation on Twitter in the lead-up to the 2015 Canadian election won by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

One more thing…

Swan song: Popular French electronic music duo Daft Punk have announced they are splitting up after more than 28 years performing, according to an “Epilogue” video posted online.