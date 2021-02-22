OTTAWA -- Federal MPs voted to formally label China’s treatment of the Uighur Muslims a genocide Monday, without the support of the Liberal cabinet.

All opposition MPs who participated in the vote as well as most Liberal MPs, including Parliamentary Secretary to the Foreign Affairs Minister Rob Oliphant, voted in favour of the Conservative motion introduced last Thursday. Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau abstained on the record while the rest of his cabinet colleagues were absent.

"I abstain on behalf of the Government of Canada," said Garneau in the House of Commons.

MPs also passed a Bloc Quebecois amendment to the motion to include language about also seeing MPs call on the International Olympic Committee to move the 2022 Olympic Games "if the Chinese government continues this genocide."

There have long been reports gathered by journalists and international human rights advocates exposing instances of mass rape, forced sterilization, and torture at China’s "re-education" camps for Uighurs.

While the motion is non-binding on the government, it is symbolic. It comes after a House of Commons subcommittee on international human rights concluded in October the situation amounted to a genocide.

More to come…