SASKATOON -- Popular French electronic music duo Daft Punk have announced they are splitting up after more than 28 years performing, according to an apparent retirement video posted online entitled “Epilogue.”

The eight-minute video clip posted on the band’s YouTube page features the band members Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo in their iconic performance robot outfits and space helmets, walking around in a dark desert.

One of the members removes their jacket to reveal what appears to be a package attached to his back. The other member touches a button on it, while the first member walks away quickly and explodes. The scene pans away to the sunset, or sunrise, in the background as the choral version of the song “Touch” from the pair’s last album, 2013’s “Random Access Memories” plays.

The video ends with “1993-2021,” with the first number in reference to when the pair formed the band.

The Grammy-Award-winning album, which features the mega hit “Get Lucky” with Pharrell Williams, was the most recent LP Daft Punk made. Although the two were featured on the Weeknd’s two hit 2016 songs, “I feel It Coming” and “Starboy,” the pair have mostly kept a low profile.

Throughout Daft Punk’s decades-long career, the pair have been staples in the electronic music industry, being sampled on various songs and being featured by artists such as Kanye West, Parcels and Nile Rodgers. Their hit songs included “One More Time,” ”Around The World,” ”Digital Love” and “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger.”

The band’s publicist officially confirmed the split to the entertainment news outlet Variety on Monday morning.