5 things to know for Thursday, May 25, 2023

Legendary singer Tina Turner dies at 83, Ron DeSantis announces his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination, and party leaders trade shots in the wake of David Johnston's report.

Here's what you need to know to start your day:

1. Remembering Tina Turner: Tina Turner, the unstoppable singer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and '70s and survived her horrifying marriage to triumph in middle age with the chart-topping 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' has died at 83.

2. 2024 race heats up: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launched his 2024 presidential campaign on Wednesday with firm words but a disastrous Twitter announcement that did little to counter criticism that the 44-year-old Republican may not be ready to take on former U.S. President Donald Trump.

3. 'A trap': The leaders of the two largest federal opposition parties are rejecting Justin Trudeau's invitation to receive security clearances in order to review the confidential annex of special rapporteur David Johnston's report, prompting the prime minister to accuse them of hiding behind 'a veil of ignorance.'

4. Industry blindsided: A new plan to force hospitals to report adverse effects of 'natural health products' such as herbal remedies and supplements has come as a surprise to manufacturers.

5. Canada's real estate market: A new report by Statistics Canada reveals insights into who are Canada’s real estate investors and where they're buying.

One more thing...

Researchers have developed what they call a 'wireless digital bridge' between the brain and spinal cord that has helped a paralyzed man walk, stand and even climb stairs.

Gert-Jan, who is paralyzed, walks with the aid of a "wireless digital bridge" between his brain and spinal cord. The technology was featured in a study published in the journal Nature on May 24, 2023. (Lausanne University Hospital)