5 things to know for Thursday, June 30, 2022

New federal fuel regulations will cost Canadians more at the pumps, fall COVID-19 booster shots are being recommended for some, and the Supreme Court will make a ruling on the expansion to rape shield laws. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Clean fuel costs: New federal regulations designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from gasoline and diesel will add up to 13 cents to the price per litre at the pumps by 2030.

2. Fall booster: The National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommends booster shots for some Canadians this fall, in advance of a possible future wave of COVID-19.

3. Fewer flights: Air Canada plans to reduce its flights in July and August, as the airline deals with "customer service shortfalls."

4. Rape shield laws: The Supreme Court of Canada is set to make a ruling about expansions made to the country's rape shield laws made by the federal government four years ago.

5. Shooting tragedy: A 20-year-old woman was fatally shot Wednesday night, while she pushed her 3-month-old daughter in a stroller in New York City, police say.

One more thing…

Long-COVID: Researchers in Ontario say they've identified, for the first time, the cause of long-COVID symptoms.

FILE - Health-care staff get ready to prone a 47-year-old woman who has COVID-19 and is intubated on a ventilator in the intensive care unit at the Humber River Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)