5 things to know for Thursday, June 30, 2022

New clean fuel regulations to raise gas prices, affect low-income Canadians most
New federal regulations to force down the greenhouse gas emissions from gasoline and diesel will cost Canadians up to 13 cents more per litre at the pump by 2030.
New federal fuel regulations will cost Canadians more at the pumps, fall COVID-19 booster shots are being recommended for some, and the Supreme Court will make a ruling on the expansion to rape shield laws. Here's what you need to know today.
1. Clean fuel costs: New federal regulations designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from gasoline and diesel will add up to 13 cents to the price per litre at the pumps by 2030.
2. Fall booster: The National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommends booster shots for some Canadians this fall, in advance of a possible future wave of COVID-19.
3. Fewer flights: Air Canada plans to reduce its flights in July and August, as the airline deals with "customer service shortfalls."
4. Rape shield laws: The Supreme Court of Canada is set to make a ruling about expansions made to the country's rape shield laws made by the federal government four years ago.
5. Shooting tragedy: A 20-year-old woman was fatally shot Wednesday night, while she pushed her 3-month-old daughter in a stroller in New York City, police say.
One more thing…
Long-COVID: Researchers in Ontario say they've identified, for the first time, the cause of long-COVID symptoms.
FILE - Health-care staff get ready to prone a 47-year-old woman who has COVID-19 and is intubated on a ventilator in the intensive care unit at the Humber River Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
A woman who was trapped inside a bank during a robbery and fatal shootout with police near Victoria on Tuesday says there is one question still plaguing her a day later: Why didn't the gunmen just leave with the money?
About half of Americans believe former U.S. President Donald Trump should be charged with a crime for his role in the U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, a new poll shows.
As families of the 67 people packed into a tractor-trailer and abandoned on Monday in Texas began to confirm their worst fears and talk of their relatives, a common narrative of pursuing a better life took shape from Honduras to Mexico.
The federal government announced Wednesday all existing border restrictions to enter Canada will remain in place until at least Sept. 30.
Many communities are reimagining Canada Day celebrations to recognize Indigenous Peoples, as the country continues to reckon with its legacy following the discovery of possible unmarked graves at former residential schools.
Canada's transport minister is speaking out about the 'unacceptable issues' that continue to result in significant delays. He says the federal government has done everything in its control to fix the issue.
Anne-Marie Ready, 50, and Jasmine Ready, 15, died from stab wounds following an incident at a home on Anoka Street Monday night, police said Wednesday afternoon.
Israel's parliament voted Thursday to dissolve itself, marking the end of a year-old experimental coalition government, and sending the country to the polls in November for the fifth time in less than four years.
NATO faced rebukes from Moscow and Beijing on Thursday after it declared Russia a 'direct threat' and said China posed 'serious challenges' to global stability.
Ukrainians are gradually returning to life a few months after Russian troops retreated from the northern Chernihiv region. Now, people are repairing homes, and the sound of construction tools fills the air. Volunteers from all over Ukraine, and from other countries, are coming to help because there is so much to do before another winter approaches.
Five months ago, the first 'Freedom Convoy' trucks rolled into Ottawa. After the federal government took the unprecedented step of invoking the Emergencies Act to end the protests, a series of inquiries and probes have been initiated. With the nation's capital bracing for more protests over the Canada Day weekend, CTVNews.ca takes a look at where the main commissions and studies stand.
Former public safety minister Bill Blair says his office worked with the RCMP on the Liberals' gun ban, announced in May 2020, but those conversations had "no nexus" with discussions about the Nova Scotia shooting spree.
Canada has signed an agreement to upgrade the NATO battlegroup it leads in Latvia to a brigade, a move that signals a commitment to the military alliance even as the federal Liberals resist calls to boost defence spending to two per cent of GDP.
A new study suggests the risk of miscarriage may increase in the summer, which researchers say could indicate a link between extreme heat and pregnancy loss.
A proposed $150-million settlement with Purdue Pharma Canada covering all provinces and territories has been reached for the recovery of health-care costs related to the sale and marketing of opioid-based pain medication.
Instagram is blocking posts that mention abortion from public view, in some cases requiring its users to confirm their age before letting them view posts that offer up information about the procedure.
Fossils of early human ancestors from a South African cave are 3.4 million to 3.6 million years old -- making them a million years older than previously suspected and shaking up the way researchers understand human origins and evolution.
German officials said Monday that numerous priceless artifacts taken from African nations during colonial times will be permanently returned.
Fallen R&B superstar R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison Wednesday for using his fame to subject young fans - some just children - to systematic sexual abuse.
A first look at the Disney+ original movie 'Hocus Pocus 2' is here.
'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,' writer-director Rian Johnson's follow-up to his whodunit hit 'Knives Out,' will premiere at this year's Toronto International Film Festival.
Global stock markets declined Thursday after the U.S. economy contracted, fueling fears of a worldwide downturn. London and Frankfurt opened lower. Tokyo and Hong Kong declined while Shanghai gained.
The May Garden Chinese Restaurant in Bedford, N.S., has introduced 'Bella' to its team -- a robot that helps deliver customers' orders to their tables.
Two northern Vancouver Island photographers captured some stunning images of a passing lightning storm this week.
Railroad company Amtrak has announced that its Maple Leaf Train, in conjunction with VIA Rail, is back in business.
The Saint John Sea Dogs are Memorial Cup champions once again.
Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement.
Four months after suggesting those who defected to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series were sellouts, Brooks Koepka explained Tuesday that he simply changed his mind.
The car experts at Edmunds compare and contrast two electric newcomers - 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS and the 2022 Audi e-tron GT- to help you decide which premium battery-powered four-door is right for you.
Nissan Motor Co is recalling more than 300,000 SUVs in the United States over an issue in which the hood suddenly opens, obstructing the driver's view and increasing the risk of a crash.
