Russia launches a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revokes the Emergencies Act, and deadly cold weather strikes central Canada. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Russia attacks Ukraine: Russia launches a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine, as President Vladimir Putin warns other countries that attempts to interfere would lead to "consequences you have never seen."

2. Trudeau condemns Russia: World leaders have begun to respond as Russia moves military forces into Ukraine, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemning the action as an "egregious attack."

3. Emergencies Act revoked: Justin Trudeau says the government will end the use of the Emergencies Act after it was invoked just over a week ago in response to the truck convoy protests.

4. Deadly weather: As extreme cold weather warnings spread across parts of Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Quebec and Ontario, already deaths are following.

5. 'Very happy': An Ontario worker who was paid below minimum wage for six months has received more than $16,000 in a settlement with her former employer.

One more thing…

Flash before our eyes: A study of a dying man showed unexpected activity in the memory retrieval area of the brain, suggesting that the organ may replay significant life events just before we die.