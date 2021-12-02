TORONTO -- The U.S. imposes a new travel requirement for air passengers, scientists race to understand Omicron, and a U.K. rules in favour of the Duchess of Sussex in a privacy lawsuit. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

1. Travel requirements: By early next week, Canadians and all other foreign visitors who travel to the United States by air will need to get a COVID-19 test no later than the day before their departure.

2. Studying Omicron: Scientists around the world are racing to learn more about the newly discovered B.1.1.529 coronavirus variant, now known as Omicron, to see how it compares to other variants of concern.

3. Meghan's suit: The Duchess of Sussex on Thursday won the latest stage in her long-running lawsuit concerning the publication of parts of a letter she wrote to her estranged father.

4. Real estate: Housing prices in Canada are expected to increase steadily in 2022, with inter-provincial migration continuing in many regions and a short supply of homes in those areas pushing up costs, according to a report published Wednesday.

5. Shopping woes: A new poll suggests that many Canadians are feeling some extra stress this holiday season due to financial constraints and supply chain issues.

One more thing…

In the wild: The first cases of COVID-19 in Canadian wildlife have been discovered in three white-tailed deer, a press release from Environment and Climate Change Canada reports.