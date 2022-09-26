5 things to know for Monday, September 26, 2022

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

5 things to know for Monday, September 26, 2022

The recovery stage has begun after Fiona swept through Atlantic Canada, hundreds of troops have been deployed to help affected provinces, and many young Canadians feel they need an inheritance to reach their financial goals. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social