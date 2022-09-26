5 things to know for Monday, September 26, 2022

The recovery stage has begun after Fiona swept through Atlantic Canada, hundreds of troops have been deployed to help affected provinces, and many young Canadians feel they need an inheritance to reach their financial goals. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Open borders: The federal government is expected to officially announce the end of COVID-19 border restrictions today, including mandatory vaccinations, testing and quarantine of international travellers.

2. Swept out to sea: A day after post-tropical storm Fiona left a trail of destruction across Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec, residents of a devastated coastal town in western Newfoundland learned of the fatality of one of their own.

3. Post-Fiona recovery: Federal officials confirmed Sunday that the Canadian Armed Forces are already on the ground in several provinces and are on their way to others to assist with post-Fiona recovery efforts.

4. Power outage: Over 280,000 Maritimers were still without power as of 11 p.m. local time Sunday following post-tropical storm Fiona.

5. School shooting: At least 7 children are among the victims of a shooter who opened fire Monday, in a school for grades 1 to 11 in central Russia.

One more thing…

Financial goals: Most young Canadians say they need an inheritance to reach their financial goals, survey reports.