TORONTO -- Canada waits for vaccine passports, flu cases could climb this winter, and aid in Afghanistan is drying up. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

1. Vaccine passports: It could still be a while before Canadians can access a singular proof-of-vaccination system for international travel, according to Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc.

2. Refusing treatment: Nearly two-thirds of Canadians say they support health-care workers refusing treatment to threatening or disrespectful patients who are unvaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new survey from Nanos Research.

3. Flu cases: Last winter, the flu was almost nonexistent due to lockdowns and public health measures aimed at curbing COVID-19 cases, but experts are warning of a possible resurgence this year.

4. Aid dries up: Since the Taliban’s takeover in Afghanistan, the country has fallen into the most serious economic slide since the 1990s.

5. Mental health: The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on mental health led to millions of new cases of depression and anxiety around the world, a new study from Australian researchers has found.

One more thing…

Young voices: The teenagers and young adults protesting at climate rallies around the world are no aberration – and new research suggests they could even change the way older generations think about environmental issues.