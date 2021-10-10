TORONTO -- The teenagers and young adults protesting at climate rallies around the world are no aberration – and new research suggests they could even change the way older generations think about environmental issues.

A recent survey of 10,000 children in 10 countries found that 95 per cent of them report worries over climate change, with a majority rating their level of worry as either "very" or "extremely."

That finding comes on the heels of research out of South Carolina that found parents' opinions about the issue can be modified based on conversations with their children.

In this week's Riskin Report, CTV News Science and Technology Specialist Dan Riskin looks at the two ways younger generations are being underestimated when it comes to changing the conversation around climate change.

Sign up for The Climate Barometer, delivering climate and environmental news to your inbox every week