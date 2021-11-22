TORONTO -- MPs return to the House of Commons, some B.C. First Nations are cut off by flooding, and the jury will hear closing arguments today in the trial of three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

1. First day: Members of Parliament return to the House of Commons today for the first time in five months.

2. Christmas parade incident: A joyous scene turned deadly in an instant, as an SUV sped through barricades and into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee on Sunday, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40 others.

3. B.C. flooding: Among those most vulnerable to extreme weather every year are First Nations, and the catastrophic flooding that has hit B.C. has impacted numerous communities, with nine First Nations currently under evacuation order.

4. McMichael trial: Attorneys are scheduled to give closing arguments Monday in the murder trial of three white men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, whose death became part of a broader reckoning on racial injustice in the U.S. criminal legal system.

5. Sleep well: A charity campaign is aiming to provide 1,000 bed sets for First Nations reserves, hoping to tackle the sleep inequity affecting some remote northern communities.

One more thing…

Surgery selfies: A new study is suggesting that the simple act of taking photos of post-surgical wounds on a cellphone could be a tool in helping to spot infections early and cut down on complications following surgery.