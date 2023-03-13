5 things to know for Monday, March 13, 2023

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" dominates at the Oscars, a new parental benefit will be arriving "in the coming months," and Canada's banking regulator seizes assets from Silicon Valley Bank's Toronto branch. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Oscars dominance: The metaphysical multiverse comedy "Everything Everywhere All at Once" wrapped its fingers around Hollywood's top prize Sunday, winning best picture at the 95th Academy Awards, along with awards for Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

2. Top moments: "Everything Everywhere All at Once" cleans up, Jimmy Kimmel's witty hosting, Hugh Grant's awkward interview on the red carpet and several Canadians winning awards are the some of the best moments from this year's Oscars.

3. New parental benefit: The federal government is preparing to implement a new parental benefit that will offer parents who adopt or grow their families with the help of a surrogate more time at home with their baby, CTV News has learned.

4. SVB fall: Canada’s banking regulator temporarily seizes the assets of the Canadian branch of Silicon Valley Bank.

5. Broadcaster back: The BBC says Gary Lineker will return to airwaves. Britain's national broadcaster has reversed the former soccer great's suspension for a post on Twitter that had criticized the British government's new asylum policy.

One more thing…

Survival: Can the dogs of Chornobyl teach humans new tricks about survival?

This photo taken by Timothy Mousseau shows dogs in the Chernobyl area of Ukraine on Oct. 3, 2022. (Timothy Mousseau via AP)