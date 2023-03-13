BBC reverses Gary Lineker's suspension for post on Twitter

The BBC says Gary Lineker will return to airwaves. Britain's national broadcaster has reversed the former soccer great's suspension for a post on Twitter that had criticized the British government's new asylum policy.

BBC director general Tim Davie says "I look forward to him presenting our coverage this coming weekend."

The BBC was forced to scrap much of its weekend sports programming after commentators, analysts and Premier League players refused to appear as a show of support of Lineker.

Lineker was suspended Friday after he compared the Conservative government's language about migrants to that used in Nazi Germany.

