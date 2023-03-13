Top moments from this year’s Oscars
The Academy Awards returned with a bang for its 95th anniversary.
Celebrating the most lauded films of the year, the most gifted performers and the most talented technical crew members, the Oscars shine a spotlight on Hollywood’s best and brightest, and this year did not disappoint.
This year, there were 13 people who were nominated for the first time, composer John Williams became the oldest nominee ever (only Walt Disney himself has more total Oscar nominations) and Steven Spielberg was recognized for receiving a nomination at least once a decade for six decades in a row.
From the most well-deserved wins to the occasional (some would argue predictable) snub, and from the night’s biggest laughs to its most emotional beats, here are the best moments from the 2023 Academy Awards.
KE HUY QUAN LIVES HIS BEST LIFE
Best supporting actor winner Ke Huy Quan appeared to be having a blast even before he earned the award.
On the champagne-coloured carpet before the Oscars began, Quan seemed to be having the time of his life.
“It’s finally here! Oh my gosh! Wow! I’ve been waiting for a night like this for the longest time, and I cannot believe it’s happening,” Quan said.
Quan said he met Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and got a selfie with him before mentioning he saw Nicole Kidman and would try to get a selfie with her as well.
During his acceptance speech, Quan bawled his eyes out.
“Mom, I just won an Oscar!” He said through tears.
Quan said he lived the American dream, remembered those that stuck with him from the beginning when he thanked his “Goonies” brother Jeff Cohen and mentioned he almost gave up on his dream of becoming an actor—encouraging anyone following their dreams to keep at it.
Michelle Yeoh poses with the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the Governors Ball after the Oscars, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)
'EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE' CLEANS UP
It was a huge night for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” winning seven Oscars, including best picture.
Moments before the cast and crew celebrated winning Hollywood’s top prize on stage, the film’s lead, 60-year-old Michelle Yeoh, best actress award in hand, delivered a speech encouraging those listening to not let others say when you're past your prime.
Quan was nominated for and won an Oscar for the first time earlier in the night. It’s an honour he shares with 40-year Hollywood veteran Jamie Lee Curtis, who won best supporting actress for her “Everything Everywhere All at Once” role. Curtis dedicated the award to her team, repeating “we just won an Oscar” while mentioning members of the cast and crew who worked on the film.
After her win, she and co-star Quan posed with their respective awards in a dazzling display of Oscar gold.
While several people on social media say it should have been either Angela Bassett or Stephanie Hsu to take home the best supporting actress award, there appeared to be a general appreciation for Curtis’s win as it meant another accolade for the most-nominated “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, also known as “The Two Daniels” earned the award for Best Original Screenplay to thunderous applause. The dynamic duo also directed the film, winning in that category as well.
The movie also took home the award for Best Film Editing. Paul Rogers said it was only the second film he’s ever worked on.
Brendan Fraser accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for "The Whale" at the Oscars, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Pizzello
THE CANADIANS WHO TOOK HOME OSCAR GOLD
One of the biggest prizes of the night went to American-Canadian Brendan Fraser, who won the best actor award for his performance in “The Whale,” his first Oscar. The victory was seen as a redemption of sorts for the veteran performer.
"I started in this business 30 years ago and things didn't come easily for me," Fraser told the crowd.
Adrien Morot, from Quebec, one of the makeup and hairstyling artists who transformed Fraser into a 600-pound man for the role in the Darren Aronovsky film, also won an award along with Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley.
Daniel Roher, from Toronto, won the Oscar for best documentary feature for “Navalny,” which he directed. Roher brought Alexei Navalny’s family on stage with him to accept the award.
Sarah Polley, from Toronto, earned an Oscar for best adapted screenplay for “Women Talking,” which she also directed. Polley took jabs at the Academy during her acceptance speech and dedicated the award to all of the women who helped create the film.
A performance of the song "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR" at the Oscars, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
THE PERFORMANCES
David Byrne and Stephanie Hsu teamed up with Son Lux for a performance of "This Is A Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once."
The dancers and singers performing “Naatu Naatu”—the Oscar-nominated song from “RRR”—stole the show, if only for a brief moment, giving viewers a glimpse into the larger-than-life musical numbers from the film.
Lady Gaga delivered powerful performance of her song “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick,” which was apparently scheduled just hours before the show started. Gaga, an Oscar winner herself, captivated everyone in the theatre with her vocal chops.
Rihanna’s beautiful live rendition of “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” acted as a tribute to the late, great Chadwick Boseman—the star of the first film and Oscar nominee. Her emotional vocals are what earned the song an Oscar nomination in the first place, and her performance Sunday tugged on the heartstrings of all who watched.
Jimmy Kimmel walks onstage with Jenny, the miniature emotional support donkey, at the Oscars, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
JIMMY KIMMEL'S SOLID HOSTING
Late-night talk show personality Jimmy Kimmel did a great job hosting—it was not his first time doing the job after all. Kimmel’s tone struck a fine balance of congratulating the film industry for overcoming the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, while poking fun at the talent who make the Academy Awards possible every year.
Kimmel’s opening monologue cracked jokes about Babylon’s box office failure, Batgirl’s abrupt cancellation as well as the lack of women represented in the best director category. He also addressed the elephant in the room—Will Smith was the butt of many jokes throughout the night.
Kimmel also brought a live donkey on stage, supposedly the same one that played Jenny in “The Banshees of Inisherin.”
Anna Eberstein, left, and Hugh Grant arrive at the Oscars, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
HUGH GRANT'S AWKWARD RED CARPET
Before the award show began, Hugh Grant had an awkward exchange with pre-show co-host Ashley Graham of ABC. It was a far cry from a controversial moment, however, some Oscars viewers took to Twitter to acknowledge the uneasy interview.
Grant gave stilted answers on the champagne-coloured carpet. When Graham asked him what he was wearing, he replied “just my suit.” When she asked him who he was excited to see, he appeared to misunderstand the question.
“To see?” Grant said.
“Yeah, well I know you probably watched a few of the movies, are you excited to see anybody win? Do you have your hopes up for anyone?” Graham asked.
“Not—no one in particular,” Grant said.
Graham also brought up Grant’s cameo in Netflix’s murder mystery “Glass Onion” in an attempt to break the tension. When she asked if he had fun on set: “Almost,” he said.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' caps off dominating night at Oscars with best picture win
The metaphysical multiverse comedy 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' wrapped its fingers around Hollywood's top prize Sunday, winning best picture at the 95th Academy Awards, along with awards for Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.
Top moments from this year’s Oscars
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' cleans up, Jimmy Kimmel's witty hosting, Hugh Grant's awkward interview on the red carpet and several Canadians winning awards are the some of the best moments from this year’s Oscars.
New parental benefit will be arriving 'in the coming months'
The federal government is preparing to implement a new parental benefit that will offer parents who adopt or grow their families with the help of a surrogate more time at home with their baby, CTV News has learned.
Trade Minister Mary Ng did not consider resigning, repaying money after ethics breach
Canada's minister for international trade says she never considered resigning after the federal ethics commissioner found she broke rules by awarding a contract to a friend.
Canadian regulator seizes assets of Toronto branch of Silicon Valley Bank
Canada’s banking regulator says it has temporarily seized assets of the Canadian branch of Silicon Valley Bank.
Kenya’s only hockey team hopes to graduate from rooftop practices to IIHF
Being a hockey superstar is a pretty common dream for those growing up in Canada, but it’s also a dream shared by the members of the Ice Lions, the only hockey team in Kenya, which is striving to get international recognition.
Can the dogs of Chornobyl teach us new tricks on survival?
More than 35 years after the world's worst nuclear accident, the dogs of Chornobyl roam among decaying, abandoned buildings in and around the closed plant – somehow still able to find food, breed and survive.
Does money buy you happiness? Researchers join forces to reveal the answer
A recent study finds the relationship between money and happiness may be more complex than previously thought. For most people, researchers said, more money meant more happiness, but noted 'if you're rich and miserable, more money won't help.'
Almost nowhere on Earth is safe in terms of air quality: study
When it comes to air quality, almost nobody on Earth is safe, according to a new study that found only 0.001 per cent of the global population isn’t being exposed to levels of particulate matter above the World Health Organization’s threshold for safety.
Canada
-
Supreme Court of Canada restores voyeurism conviction against B.C. hockey coach
The Supreme Court of Canada has overturned a British Columbia court ruling and restored two voyeurism convictions against a former Metro Vancouver minor hockey coach.
-
Dellen Millard, Mark Smich murder appeals reopen wounds for victim's family, 10 years later
When Dellen Millard and Mark Smich make their appeals before Ontario's highest court starting Monday, they will be entitled to reduced sentences for their multiple murder convictions -- cutting 50 years and 25 years off their respective parole ineligibility periods.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Suspect in northeast London, Ont. standoff in custody, two officers injured
A London, Ont. man has been arrested in relation to an investigation in the northeast end of the city that commenced early Saturday morning. Throughout the course of the day, police negotiated with a barricaded man, who they believed to be in possession of a gun, inside of an apartment building located at 621 Kipps Lane.
-
Tim Hortons mistakenly told an Ontario man he'd won $10K. Now, he wants to sue
Some Ontario residents who were misled by a glitch in Tim Horton’s Roll Up To Win Contest, and mistakenly told they had won $10,000, are now exploring their legal options against the Canadian coffee chain.
-
After 90 RCMP Musical Ride performances, Noble finds new home with King Charles
King Charles III has a brand new horse — a gift from the RCMP in honour of his coronation.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention.
World
-
U.S. and South Korea drills begin after North Korea submarine missile test
The South Korean and U.S. militaries launched their biggest joint military exercises in years Monday, as North Korea said it conducted submarine-launched cruise missile tests in apparent protest of the drills it views as an invasion rehearsal.
-
Thousands take part in new Greece protest over train crash
Thousands of people protested on Sunday against safety deficiencies in Greece's railway network nearly two weeks after dozens were killed in the country's deadliest train crash.
-
Russian advance stalls in Ukraine's Bakhmut, think tank says
Russia's advance seems to have stalled in Moscow's campaign to capture the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, a leading think tank said in an assessment of the longest ground battle of the war.
-
Anti-Trump GOP voters mostly loyal in 2022, but not entirely
While former U.S. president Donald Trump holds a tight grasp on much of the GOP base, there is a notable minority of Republican voters who do not consider themselves MAGA members.
-
Italy estimates 680K migrants might cross sea from Libya
Intelligence reports indicate nearly 700,000 migrants are in Libya awaiting an opportunity to set out by sea toward Italy, a lawmaker from Premier Giorgia Meloni's far-right party said Sunday, but a UN migration official called the number not credible.
-
India government opposes recognizing same-sex marriage: court filing
The Indian government opposes recognizing same-sex marriages, it said in a filing to the Supreme Court on Sunday, urging the court to reject challenges to the current legal framework lodged by LGBT couples.
Politics
-
New parental benefit will be arriving 'in the coming months'
The federal government is preparing to implement a new parental benefit that will offer parents who adopt or grow their families with the help of a surrogate more time at home with their baby, CTV News has learned.
-
Trade Minister Mary Ng did not consider resigning, repaying money after ethics breach
Canada's minister for international trade says she never considered resigning after the federal ethics commissioner found she broke rules by awarding a contract to a friend.
-
'We all have a role to play': Governor General Mary Simon speaks out against online hate and what can be done to fight it
Governor General Mary Simon is standing up against the online hate directed at her in the hopes of creating 'a world where true equity and respect are not the exception, but the norm.'
Health
-
How a Toronto-made AI therapist could bridge the gap in Canada’s mental health-care system
Artificial intelligence is increasingly being incorporated into people's daily lives, including in mental health care in Canada. Many telehealth companies are using AI to give personalized health care to patients, and most use text as a main form of communication.
-
Almost nowhere on Earth is safe in terms of air quality: study
When it comes to air quality, almost nobody on Earth is safe, according to a new study that found only 0.001 per cent of the global population isn’t being exposed to levels of particulate matter above the World Health Organization’s threshold for safety.
-
Mediterranean and MIND diets reduced signs of Alzheimer's in brain tissue, study finds
People who consumed foods from the plant-based Mediterranean and brain-focused MIND diets had fewer of the hallmark signs of Alzheimer's — sticky beta-amyloid plaques and tau tangles in the brain — when autopsied, a new study found.
Sci-Tech
-
Can the dogs of Chornobyl teach us new tricks on survival?
More than 35 years after the world's worst nuclear accident, the dogs of Chornobyl roam among decaying, abandoned buildings in and around the closed plant – somehow still able to find food, breed and survive.
-
Cashback, reward apps helping Canadians save, but where is the data going?
Some Canadians are using apps to save on their grocery bills and trips to the mall. But perks are often offered in exchange for tracking purchases or completing surveys. So, where does this information go and who is really profiting from it?
-
As Twitter failures go from bad to worse, users wonder how long it can stay online
Twitter recently suffered its third service disruption in less than a month and, according to Internet watchdog NetBlocks, its sixth major outage in 2023, compared to nine tracked throughout all of 2022. The outages threaten to drive away users and advertisers.
Entertainment
-
Top moments from this year’s Oscars
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' cleans up, Jimmy Kimmel's witty hosting, Hugh Grant's awkward interview on the red carpet and several Canadians winning awards are the some of the best moments from this year’s Oscars.
-
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' caps off dominating night at Oscars with best picture win
The metaphysical multiverse comedy 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' wrapped its fingers around Hollywood's top prize Sunday, winning best picture at the 95th Academy Awards, along with awards for Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.
-
Montreal native Adrien Morot wins best hair and makeup Oscar for 'The Whale'
Canadian makeup artist Adrien Morot has won an Oscar for his transformation of actor Brendan Fraser in 'The Whale.'
Business
-
Canadian regulator seizes assets of Toronto branch of Silicon Valley Bank
Canada’s banking regulator says it has temporarily seized assets of the Canadian branch of Silicon Valley Bank.
-
Can the chaos from Silicon Valley Bank's fall be contained?
U.S. policymakers continue to try and figure out whether the government -- and its taxpayers -- should bail out a failed bank that largely served Silicon Valley, with all its wealth and power.
-
As Biden weighs Willow, he blocks other Alaska oil drilling
As President Joe Biden prepares a final decision on the huge Willow oil project in Alaska, he will prevent or limit oil drilling in 16 million acres in Alaska and the Arctic Ocean, an administration official said on Sunday.
Lifestyle
-
Fashionable celebrity looks from the 95th Academy Awards
Hollywood's biggest stars dazzled the champagne-coloured carpet at the 95th Academy Awards.
-
Does money buy you happiness? Researchers join forces to reveal the answer
A recent study finds the relationship between money and happiness may be more complex than previously thought. For most people, researchers said, more money meant more happiness, but noted 'if you're rich and miserable, more money won't help.'
-
Jackie Kennedy's former D.C. home hits the market -- at a price fit for a queen
You can live like American royalty in the capital kingdom of Washington, D.C. For just US$26.5 million.
Sports
-
Manitoba's Dunstone beats Wild Card 1's Bottcher in Brier semifinal
Manitoba's Matt Dunstone earned a berth in the Tim Hortons Brier final with a 7-5 victory over Wild Card 1's Brendan Bottcher on Sunday afternoon at Budweiser Gardens.
-
How BBC host's tweet, suspension upended U.K.'s sports weekend
The BBC's sports coverage was hit with a second day of severe disruptions Sunday as dozens of staff refused to work in solidarity with top soccer host Gary Lineker, who was suspended by the broadcaster after he tweeted criticism of the British government's asylum policy.
-
Kenya’s only hockey team hopes to graduate from rooftop practices to IIHF
Being a hockey superstar is a pretty common dream for those growing up in Canada, but it’s also a dream shared by the members of the Ice Lions, the only hockey team in Kenya, which is striving to get international recognition.
Autos
-
Tesla taps Asian partners to address 4680 battery concerns
It's crunch time at Tesla Inc., where Elon Musk is looking to crack the code for making better, cheaper batteries.
-
Ottawa company teaching autonomous vehicles to 'see' snow, drive in bad weather
When a major snowstorm hits Ottawa, most residents retreat indoors, griping about the weather and the heaping piles of snow they'll soon have to shovel. But for Fahed Hassanat and his team at Sensor Cortek, a big dumping of snow is cause for excitement.
-
Moment a truck crashes through bus stop, several lawns during driver's medical episode
Dash cam footage captured the terrifying moment that a truck left the street in Adelaide, South Australia, careened across sidewalks, and smashed into a bus stop.