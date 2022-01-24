NATO is sending more ships and fighter jets to eastern Europe, a man charged in a human-smuggling scheme at the Canada-U.S. border will appear in court, and Dany Fortin will be in a courtroom to face allegations of sexual misconduct. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Eastern Europe: NATO said Monday that it's putting extra forces on standby and sending more ships and fighter jets to eastern Europe as Russia continues its troop build-up near Ukraine.

2. Human smuggling: A U.S. man is set to appear in U.S. court today, charged with sneaking migrants across the Canada-U.S. border in a scheme that cost the lives of four people, including an infant.

3. Dany Fortin case: Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, the senior military officer once tasked with overseeing Canada's COVID-19 vaccination drive, will be in a Quebec courtroom today to face allegations of sexual misconduct.

4. Cleo Smith: A man pleaded guilty Monday to abducting a 4-year-old girl from her family's camping tent on Australia's west coast last year.

5. Omicron variant: Canada's top doctor has said the latest wave of COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant may have reached its peak, but experts say the news should be interpreted with cautious optimism.

One more thing…

‘Shadow pandemic’: COVID-19 has been described as an abuser's dream, says a new study probing how the pandemic has affected victims of domestic violence.