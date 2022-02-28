Ukraine slowed Russia's advance into Kyiv as President Vladimir Putin escalated tensions, tens of thousands of Ukrainians are taking shelter in Poland, and the inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting will deliver a frank retelling of events today. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Russia-Ukraine: Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces on high alert following new Western sanctions.

2. Displaced by war: The influx of civilians fleeing Ukraine has turned a warehouse in a small Polish village into a massive shelter -- and the number of refugees keeps going up. CTV's Daniele Hamamdjian has more.

3. No-fly zone: Transport Canada says it’s launching a review of a Russian airline after one of its planes allegedly entered Canadian airspace just hours after a ban was imposed.

4. Mass shooting inquiry: Canadians are being advised to brace Monday for the retelling of the horrors of the country's worst mass shooting in modern history.

5. Health-care procedures: A new study that looked at more than 200 medical procedures in Canada found they were being used inappropriately almost one-third of the time.

One more thing…

