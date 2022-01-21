A majority of Canadians find it difficult to feed their families, 'Bat out of Hell' rock superstar Meat Loaf has died, and the Royal Family has a job opening – for minimum wage. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Food struggles: A new poll has found that nearly 60 per cent of Canadians are having a hard time providing enough food for their families.

2. Meat Loaf: Meat Loaf, loved by millions for his "Bat Out of Hell" album and for such hits as "Paradise by the Dashboard Light," "Two Out of Three Ain't Bad," and "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)," has died. He was 74.

3. Human smuggling: A U.S. man has been charged with human smuggling after the bodies of four people, including a baby, were found in Manitoba near the Canada-U.S. border.

4. 'Nobody cares': Russia's Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov says the threat of Western sanctions in response to a military buildup along the Ukraine border carries no weight.

5. Palace housekeeping: For all the job seekers out there, Queen Elizabeth II might have an opportunity for you, but only if you're willing to work for minimum wage.

One more thing…

Heart health: Hurry up for your health. Walking faster may lower the risk of heart failure, according to a new study.