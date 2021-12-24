TORONTO -- Canadians differ on how to celebrate the holidays amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, two more Tiananmen monuments are taken down, and cannabis use is on the rise. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

1. Holiday plans: Festive feasts, gift exchanges and winter fun with loved ones are being cancelled or limited as the Omicron variant rips through Canada for the second holiday season in a row.

2. Heart damage: A team from Germany is giving a first look at how the coronavirus can affect the heart by using three-dimensional X-rays of the organ.

3. Tiananmen monuments: Two more Hong Kong universities on Friday removed public monuments to the 1989 Tiananmen protests in Beijing, following the dismantling of a sculpture commemorating the victims of the crackdown earlier this week.

4. Cannabis use: A new survey suggests that the COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on how Canadians use cannabis, with those under the age of 25 more likely to report an increase in their consumption.

5. Gender stereotypes: Parents who want to challenge gender stereotypes for their children may want to pay close attention to the type of storybooks they read to their kids, according to new research.

One more thing…

Coming to town: Rest assured, kids of all ages: Santa's coming this Christmas Eve, and a second holiday with COVID-19 won't stop him, according to NORAD.