Environmental and civil rights activists are expressing concern after the White House’s website no longer includes pages dedicated to “climate change” and “civil rights.”

The White House website under Barack Obama had entire sections on climate change and civil rights. Although these appeared to be entirely inaccessible for part of the day Friday, they have now been archived.

Obama’s climate change page had included a 2013 quotation from Barack Obama that said: “Someday, our children, and our children’s children, will look at us in the eye and they’ll ask us, did we do all that we could when we had the chance to deal with this problem and leave them a cleaner, safe, more stable world?”

Now that Donald Trump is President, a search on WhiteHouse.gov turns up only one reference to climate change, and that’s on a page entitled America First Energy. The page states: “President Trump is committed to eliminating harmful and unnecessary policies such as the Climate Action Plan…”

The only references to civil rights on WhiteHouse.gov now appear to in the History & Grounds section, where civil rights are mentioned in biographies of Harry S. Truman, John F. Kennedy and James (Jimmy) Carter.