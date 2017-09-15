Viral cop photo removed amid complaint against officer
Gainesville, Fla. police officers Nordman, Hamill and Rengering are seen in this photo posted to Facebook. (source: Gainesville Police on Facebook)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, September 15, 2017 11:55AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- A Florida police department has removed a widely-shared Facebook photo of three officers who had been praised for their good looks amid an investigation into a complaint against one of the men.
Gainesville police say in a statement that several people have brought information to the department's attention regarding a complaint against Officer Michael Hamill, the bearded officer at the centre of the group selfie. The department hasn't disclosed the nature of the complaint, but The Gainesville Sun reports screen shots sent to the newspaper show anti-Semitic posts on Hamill's personal Facebook page. The Sun reports the posts were made in 2011 and 2013.
Hamill's selfie produced more than 100,000 comments after it was posted to the Gainesville police Facebook page on Sunday.
